What to watch today: Dow struggles, Brexit deal hopes fade, and Pinterest tanks

Huawei says that it has been preparing for the "insane" move by the U.S. to put it on the so-called "Entity List," which means American firms need to obtain a license before...Technologyread more
Boeing's fast-selling 737 Max planes have been grounded worldwide since mid-March following two fatal crashes of the aircraft within five months of one another. Boeing and the...Airlinesread more
Tesla's Autopilot system was engaged during a fatal March 1 crash of a 2018 Model 3 in Delray Beach, Florida, in at least the third fatal U.S. crash reported involving the...Autosread more
Amazon is leading a $575 million funding round for Deliveroo, taking the total the food delivery firm has raised to date up to $1.53 billion.Technologyread more
Bitcoin prices plummeted just hours after the world's largest cryptocurrency traded at levels above $8,000.Cryptocurrencyread more
The best-performing S&P 500 stock this year is also its most shorted: Coty. That could work in its favor in the near term, says one technical analyst.Trading Nationread more
Pinterest released its first-quarter 2019 earnings report after the bell on Thursday.Technologyread more
Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong told reporters and analysts on Friday that an order for 31 Boeing 737 Max jets remains "intact" despite the aircraft's two deadly...Airlinesread more
According to it fiscal first-quarter earnings report released Thursday, Walmart shares are up 18% from last year and the retail giant's market cap is at whopping $290 billion.The Beginner’s Guide to Investingread more
Nvidia managed to beat estimates for earnings and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter even as revenue was down some 31%.Enterpriseread more
I.M. Pei, whose modern designs and high-profile projects made him one of the best-known and most prolific architects of the 20th century, has died, the New York Times reported...U.S. Newsread more
U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, raising the prospect of a fourth straight weekly loss for the Dow and the second straight weekly declines for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The Dow has not fallen for four straight weeks since October 2014. (CNBC)
* Bitcoin price plunges less than a day after trading above $8,000 level (CNBC)
Shares of Huawei's key U.S.-listed suppliers were under pressure this morning following a new rule that requires U.S. firms to seek government approval before selling to the Chinese tech giant. Huawei was added to the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security's so-called Entity List. (CNBC)
* China has plenty of ways to get back at US for treatment of Huawei (CNBC)
* Cramer: Trump no longer cares if his China policies hurt American businesses (CNBC)
Pinterest (PINS) was 15% lower in premarket trading after it posted a $41.4 million lost during the first quarter, in its first quarterly report since going public in April. Pinterest did report $201.9 million in revenue, more than Wall Street analysts had been expecting. (CNBC)
Luckin Coffee (LK) priced its U.S. initial public offering at $17 per share, at the high end of the projected range. Luckin is the second largest coffee train in China, trailing only Starbucks (SBUX). Luckin shares are set to start trading today. (Reuters)
Both economic reports on today's calendar are out at 10 a.m. ET, with the Conference Board releasing its April index of leading economic indicators and the University of Michigan issuing its preliminary May consumer sentiment index. (CNBC)
Hopes that Britain's two largest political parties can hash out a Brexit agreement have ended, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn saying this morning that talks stalled and his party will oppose Prime Minister Theresa May's proposal.
* Sterling falls as Brexit talks between the UK's two main parties collapse (CNBC)
President Donald Trump's latest financial disclosure report shows in 2018 he had at least $434 million in revenue from all sources, including various businesses such as hotels and golf courses. The president saw Mar-a-Lago monies fall.(CNBC)
When asked if the U.S. is going to war with Iran, Trump said: "Hope not." Within hours later, The New York Times reported that Trump has told acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan that he doesn't want to go to war. (CNBC)
* Intelligence suggests US, Iran misread each other's actions (WSJ)
Former national security advisor Michael Flynn provided special counsel Robert Mueller with information about possible efforts to interfere or obstruct his investigation, according to documents made public late this week. (CNBC)
* Frustrated House Democrats pin hopes on Mueller testimony (NY Times)
The Federal Railroad Administration terminated a 2010 agreement with the California High-Speed Rail Authority and will pull a nearly $929 million grant. The FRA said the California agency "repeatedly failed to comply with the terms." (CNBC)
The CEO of Singapore Airlines told reporters and analysts today that an order for 31 Boeing (BA) 737 Max jets remains "intact" despite the aircraft model's two deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia. (CNBC)
* Boeing says it has completed a software update for 737 Max anti-stall system (CNBC)
Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has told employees he will scrutinize expenses even more closely, as the electric car maker tries to cut costs further. (Reuters)
* Third fatal Tesla Autopilot crash renews questions about the system (CNBC)
Amazon (AMZN) is leading a $575 million funding round for Deliveroo, taking the total the food delivery app has raised to date up to $1.53 billion. Others taking part include existing investors T. Rowe Price and Fidelity Management. (CNBC)
Haven, the health joint venture formed last year by Amazon AMZN), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) and J.P. Morgan (JPM), has lost Chief Operating Officer Jack Stoddard just nine months into his new role. (CNBC)
* Amazon's online drug push has one start-up cutting staff and selling pharmacies (CNBC)
I.M. Pei, whose modern designs and high-profile projects made him one of the most prolific architects of the 20th century, died at age 102. The Louvre, parts of which date to the 12th century, proved his most controversial work. (Reuters)
Applied Materials (AMAT) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 70 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. The semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker also reported better than expected revenue and forward guidance.
Nvidia (NVDA) beat estimates by 7 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 88 cents per share, with the graphics chipmaker also reporting a slight beat. Nvidia's results were helped by growing demand for its gaming chips.
Baidu (BIDU) missed estimates on both the top and bottom lines in its latest earnings report, and the China-based search engine company also gave a quarterly revenue outlook that falls below analyst forecasts.
HBO on Sunday will air the final episode of "Game of Thrones" and not everyone is pleased. A petition by an angry fan demanding that HBO remake the final season has now been signed by more than 750,000 people. (CNBC)
Grumpy Cat, the face of countless memes, has died at the age of 7. The internet sensation — real name Tardar Sauce — shot to fame as a figurehead of online culture thanks to her permanent frown (NBC News)