What to watch today: Dow struggles, Brexit deal hopes fade, and Pinterest tanks

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, raising the prospect of a fourth straight weekly loss for the Dow and the second straight weekly declines for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. The Dow has not fallen for four straight weeks since October 2014. (CNBC)



* Bitcoin price plunges less than a day after trading above $8,000 level (CNBC)

Shares of Huawei's key U.S.-listed suppliers were under pressure this morning following a new rule that requires U.S. firms to seek government approval before selling to the Chinese tech giant. Huawei was added to the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security's so-called Entity List. (CNBC)



Pinterest (PINS) was 15% lower in premarket trading after it posted a $41.4 million lost during the first quarter, in its first quarterly report since going public in April. Pinterest did report $201.9 million in revenue, more than Wall Street analysts had been expecting. (CNBC)

Luckin Coffee (LK) priced its U.S. initial public offering at $17 per share, at the high end of the projected range. Luckin is the second largest coffee train in China, trailing only Starbucks (SBUX). Luckin shares are set to start trading today. (Reuters)

Both economic reports on today's calendar are out at 10 a.m. ET, with the Conference Board releasing its April index of leading economic indicators and the University of Michigan issuing its preliminary May consumer sentiment index. (CNBC)

Hopes that Britain's two largest political parties can hash out a Brexit agreement have ended, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn saying this morning that talks stalled and his party will oppose Prime Minister Theresa May's proposal.



