What to know today: Dow to tumble, China's trade threat, and new Trump book dirt

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) are out with quarterly earnings this morning, while Palo Alto Networks (PNW) and PVH Corp. (PVH) issue their numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

There are no government reports on today's economic calendar . Meanwhile, the Mortgage Bankers Association said home loan applications fell 3.3% last week, as spring housing season draws to a close. Mortgage refinance volume fell 6% for the week. (CNBC)

U.S. stock futures this morning were pointing to a continuation of Tuesday's late slide, which sent Wall Street to session lows in the final hour of trading, as ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions fueled worries about the outlook for global economic growth. The major stock measures are all but certain to post their first May losses since 2012, with the Dow and S&P 500 down nearly 5% for the month and the Nasdaq down 6% for the month. (CNBC) * Falling bond yields rates send a warning signal to the stock market (CNBC) The stock market and economic outlook in the U.S. are "deteriorating," according to an analysis from Morgan Stanley. Trade and a slump in economic data, ranging from falling durable goods and capital spending to a downshift in the services sector, has put U.S. profits and economic growth at risk, it warned. (CNBC)

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton is visiting the United Arab Emirates today, tweeting that he's there "to discuss important and timely regional security matters." Meanwhile, Bolton said attacks on four tankers off the UAE coast earlier this month are most likely the work of Iran. (AP & CNBC)



* Trump undercuts Bolton on North Korea and Iran (New York Times)

The U.S. is telling Hong Kong to be on alert for a vessel carrying Iranian petroleum that may seek to stop in the Asia financial hub, warning that any services provided to the vessel would be in violation of U.S. sanctions. (Reuters)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would seek to confirm any Trump nomination to the Supreme Court should a position open next year, despite rallying against former President Barack Obama's pick during an election year. (WSJ)



* McConnell called hypocrite after saying GOP would confirm justice in 2020 (New York Times)

Michael Wolff is releasing a sequel to 2018's "Fire and Fury: Trump in the White House," to be published next week. In it, former White House adviser Steve Bannon describes the Trump Organization as a criminal entity and calls the president "just another scumbag. " (Guardian)

Boeing's (BA) 737 Max jets may not return to service until August, said the head of the International Air Transport Association. The group plans to organize a summit of regulators and airlines in five to seven weeks to discuss what may be needed to allow the 737 Max to fly again. (CNBC)

Toyota (TM) is considering an investment of about $550 million in China-based ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing, according to Japan's Nikkei business daily. Japan's top automaker was also looking to set up a new mobility-services company in China. (Reuters)

A vicious storm tore through the Kansas City area, spawning tornadoes that downed trees and power lines, damaged homes and injured at least a dozen people last night. The storms in Kansas City were the 12th straight day that at least eight tornadoes were reported to the National Weather Service. (AP)

Oklahoma state prosecutors blasted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and other opioid manufacturers in the first day of a landmark opioid trial, saying they ran a "deceitful, multibillion-dollar brainwashing campaign " that led to more than 46,000 deaths in the state over a decade. (CNBC)

The store closures just keep coming, from Dressbarn, CVS, Party City, Pier 1 Imports, and more. Already, more than 7,150 store closures have been announced by U.S. retailers in 2019, according to Coresight Research. (CNBC)