Huawei files new legal action as it tries for a swift end to its lawsuit against the US government

Huawei has taken the next step in its legal case against the U.S. government in a bid to expedite the process.

In March, Huawei filed a lawsuit against the U.S. alleging a law that bans government agencies from buying the Chinese technology giant's equipment is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit focuses on a provision in a law known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Section 889 of that legislation prohibits executive government agencies from procuring telecommunications equipment from Huawei and rival ZTE. Both are explicitly named in the act.

Now Huawei is filing what's known in legal terms as a "motion for summary judgement." It's a request that the court rule in Huawei's favor as a matter of law. That is, the company is saying this case presents questions about law — the NDAA and the U.S. Constitution — and does not at this point involve any dispute over facts.

The Eastern District of Texas court has scheduled a hearing for Sept. 19. It could take several months to get a decision on Huawei's motion.

Huawei's aim is to speed up the process. If the court rules in favor of the Chinese tech giant, there will be no need for a full-blown trial. Lawyers for the U.S. government could, however, ask the court to reject the motion.