What to watch today: Dow to fall again, Trump slams London mayor, and Mexico set to talk

BY THE NUMBERS

On the economic calendar , at 10 a.m. ET, both the May ISM manufacturing index and April construction spending are out. Some of the nation's automakers issue May sales today, although Ford (F) and GM (GM) only report on a quarterly basis. There are no major earnings this morning. Box (BOX) releases its quarterly number after today's closing bell.

IN THE NEWS TODAY

President Donald Trump arrived for his first state visit to Britain today. Cracks are starting to appear in the transatlantic relationship, with political analysts concerned that his "off-the-cuff" and "impulsive" leadership style could make matters worse over the coming days. (CNBC)



* Trump calls London Mayor Sadiq Khan a 'stone cold loser' (CNBC)

* Everything you need to know about Trump's state visit (CNBC)

Trump tweeted that White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett will "shortly" leave his post, but did not provide a reason. It's unclear who's set to takeover, in a time of drama between the U.S., China and Mexico. (Reuters)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the White House's Mideast peace plan is possibly "unexecutable" and might not "gain traction," according to an audio recording of the private meeting obtained by The Washington Post.



* Trump administration says it will negotiate with Iran with 'no preconditions' (NY Times)

More than 300 Boeing (BA) 737 jets, including the Max, may have faulty wing parts that don't meet strength and durability standards, the FAA said, following a joint investigation with the aircraft manufacturer. The agency plans to order airlines to remove and replace the parts if their aircraft are affected. (CNBC)

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google unit is the subject of an upcoming antitrust probe by the Justice Department, according to multiple reports. The probe will focus on Google's search and other businesses. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) is expected to launch the latest version of iOS, its software for the iPhone and iPad, today at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.The company has launched a new version of its iPhone software at WWDC every year since 2009, and analysts and reports don't expect this year to be any different. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) has been in contact with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission about rolling out a digital currency, according to the Financial Times.

SoftBank's bid to raise a $100 billion fund is off to a rocky start, the Wall Street Journal reports. Some of the world's biggest money managers plan to make limited or no contributions to the Japanese technology giant.

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) is discussing an improved bid for French carmaker Renault, according to Reuters, in order to win backing from the French government for a deal.

Goldman Sachs (GS) is buying Capital Vision Services, manager of the MyEyeDr optometry practices, from a private equity firm and a Canadian pension fund for $2.7 billion, including debt, according to the Wall Street Journal.