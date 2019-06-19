China is lowering tariffs on other countries amid trade war with the US

Containers are stacked on a vessel at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, California on July 6, 2018, including some from China Shipping, a conglomerate under the direct administration of China's State Council.

The Trump administration's tariffs have opened the door for U.S. economies allies in China, a study shows, adding to trade-induced headaches for American businesses.

As Beijing has raised duties in response to the Trump administration's spate of tariffs, it also lowered trade barriers for exporters around the world, according to an analysis by the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Since the start of 2018, Chinese tariffs on U.S. products have jumped to 20.7%. Over that same time frame, China has reduced tariffs on competing products from other WTO countries to an average of only 6.7%.

In 2018 all countries, including the U.S., faced an average 8% tariff in China, according to the Peterson Institute report.

Peterson Institute for International Economics

"Trump's provocations and China's two-pronged response mean American companies and workers now are at a considerable disadvantage relative to both Chinese firms and firms in third countries," Chad Brown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute, said in the report. "China has begun rolling out the red carpet for the rest of the world. Everyone else is enjoying much improved access to [the country's] 1.4 billion consumers."

Put another way, American products have become pricier for Chinese buyers while goods from other countries are less expensive. On average, in China, it is now 14% cheaper to buy something from Canada, Japan, Brazil or Europe than it is to buy from the U.S. While recent reports document how Indonesia, Bangladesh and Vietnam have stepped in to fill the void in American supply chains, the Peterson Institute analysis highlights how Beijing's own policy shifts have benefited traditional U.S. economic allies.

To date, Washington has slapped 25% tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods. President Trump has also threatened tariffs on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports. In retaliation, Beijing has imposed duties on $60 billion in U.S. exports, just under half of what the U.S. sends to China each year.

The President and other administration officials have fiercely defended the tariff strategy, claiming that the trade war's economic burden will ultimately fall on China's shoulders. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross doubled down on Monday, telling CNBC that President Trump is "perfectly happy" to impose tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports if the two countries fail to strike a deal.

But U.S. companies have painted a different picture. Walmart, Target, and more than 600 other companies penned a letter last week urging the administration to resolve the dispute, warning the tariffs could cost the average family $2,000 each year and destroy 2 million U.S. jobs. The same day, retailers RH and Tommy Bahama-parent Oxford Industries said they plan to raise prices to soften the tariff impact.

And, with public hearings on the new set of tariffs starting this week, the U.S. trade representative's office has reportedly been flooded with pleas from companies urging the administration to back down, saying they have few sourcing options outside of China.

The Peterson Institute study's findings could spell more bad news for U.S. exporters.