What to watch today: Dow to surge, Trump-Xi and Trump-Kim, and Facebook's 'don't vote' ban

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were pointing toward a surge this morning after President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed over the weekend to resume U.S.-China trade talks and hold off on additional tariffs. The indicated gains prime Wall Street to start the second-half of the year with a bang following an already big first half. The S&P 500 rallied more than 17% to start off 2019, notching its best first six months of a year in more than 20 years. (CNBC) On today's U.S. economic calendar, there are two surveys on U.S. manufacturing out at 9:45 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET. The government releases May numbers on construction spending numbers at 10 a.m. ET. However, the main event comes on Friday with the government's June employment report, which may indicate whether a rate cut from the Fed is coming. Meanwhile, there are no major companies set to report earnings today. (CNBC) A third of Americans said they have cut spending in the last year, and that percentage is about the same no matter the demographic, according to today's Invest in You Spending Survey. Reasons for spending less ranged from a loss of household income and new debt to fear of recession, job loss or large medical bills from an unexpected illness or injury. (CNBC)



* Men spend more on impulse buys than women. Here are 6 ways to break the habit (CNBC) AAA expects about 41.4 million will be hitting the roads this week for the Fourth of July. Wednesday will be the worst day for travel. And gas prices could be higher due to the explosion at the Pennsylvania Energy Solutions complex, the biggest refinery on the East Coast. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

The Justice Department has subpoenaed records from Boeing (BA) relating to its 787 Dreamliner aircraft and employees at the aerospace giant's South Carolina manufacturing plant, according to the Seattle Times. UBS cut its Tesla (TSLA) price target by 20% to $160 per share and reiterated its sell rating. "We remain very cautious particularly as you go to the second half of the year," said UBS analyst Colin Langan. Applied Materials (AMAT) said it would buy Japanese peer Kokusai Electric for $2.2 billion in cash from global investment firm KKR (KKR). Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund are acquiring Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) for about $6.4 billion in cash. Shares of Deutsche Bank (DB) were higher, ahead of the company's July 7 meeting, where the German banking giant will reportedly discuss cutting up to 20,000 jobs.

WATERCOOLER