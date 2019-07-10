Tech and media moguls arrive in Sun Valley, Idaho for 'the summer camp for billionaires'

Stocks jumped to record highs after testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell bolstered the case for easier monetary policy in the U.S.US Marketsread more
The invite-only Allen & Co. Sun Valley conference, also known as "summer camp for billionaires," kicks off in Sun Valley, Idaho this week.
It's where some of the biggest names in tech and media flock, and where seeds have been planted for tech and media acquisitions, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post, Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo and, in 1995, Disney's merger with ABC. It's also great marketing for investment bank boutique Allen & Co., which has advised on some of the biggest tech, media and telecom mergers, including Time Warner's $108 billion sale to AT&T and LinkedIn's $26 billion sale to Microsoft.
A lot has changed in the media landscape since last year. Fox sold its entertainment assets to Disney for $71 billion. Netflix, once the king of streaming, will soon compete for viewers with new services from Disney, AT&T and Comcast's NBC, all of which are competing to create the best collection of original and existing TV and movie content. Apple is also throwing its hat in the game, with a new service called Apple TV+ that will launch this fall with original movies.
Here's who's showing up:
Apple already has partnerships with lots of major media players for Apple TV Channels, which launched in May. But it needs to bulk up on original content to compete with the largest media companies. No surprise to see these two arrive.
GM's self-driving car unit just raised another $1.15 billion. Lots of tech executives that could help with those efforts here.
Armstrong left Verizon's Oath at the end of 2018 and has a new venture called Unbox that works with direct to consumer companies that he's pitching.
Roberts arrived in Sun Valley ahead of Comcast's NBC streaming service launch, which is coming in 2020. He looks happy with a new deal that will take The Office from Netflix.
Palantir, which has made the CNBC Disruptor's list 5 years in a row, is rumored to be considering an IPO this year, and it's hot off a big $800 million contract with the Army.
Redstone might be looking for some merger or acquisition opportunities. Step one appears to be putting CBS and Viacom together, following the ouster of former CBS CEO Leslie Moonves last year. But Discovery, Sony Pictures and MGM might be eventual targets, too.
Hoffman is now a partner at venture capitalist firm Greylock Partners. Is he scouting some new startups?
Facebook is still trying to get people to watch its videos, most recently trying to lure stars from YouTube. The companies that own the content Facebook needs are all here. And Sandberg is still in the hot seat over Facebook's privacy issues.
The former CEO of Twitter is in Sun Valley, too. He currently has a role as "mentor" of the venture capitalist firm Index Ventures, but may be looking for his next big gig.
Uber has gone public since last year's Sun Valley summit. Is Khosrowshahi waving or flagging down a self-driving car?
He says he's not looking to sell (for now) and that Discovery has side-stepped the streaming wars, but Redstone is there.