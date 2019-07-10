Tech and media moguls arrive in Sun Valley, Idaho for 'the summer camp for billionaires'

Skip Navigation
S&P 500 jumps above 3,000 for the first time after Fed chief...

Stocks jumped to record highs after testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell bolstered the case for easier monetary policy in the U.S.

Watch Fed's Powell testify in front of the House Financial...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies in front of the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

Powell: 'Crosscurrents' are weighing on economy, so Fed will 'act...

The Fed chair signals to Congress that a rate cut is appropriate. Markets cheered the comments.

America's Top States for Business 2019: The full list

CNBC unveils its 13th annual America's Top States for Business ranking, scoring all 50 states on more than 60 measures of competitiveness across 10 broad categories.

Powell says the strong June jobs report did not change the...

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was asked by Congress on Wednesday whether the recent strong U.S. jobs report changed his perspective on reducing federal interest...

White House likely to send USMCA trade deal to Congress after...

The move would set up a vote on President Donald Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year.

Trump wins dismissal of emoluments case challenging foreigner...

President Donald Trump still faces a similar lawsuit in Washington federal court filed by Democratic members of Congress.

American Airlines says Boeing 737 Max grounding cost it $185...

The Boeing 737 Max grounding prompted American to cancel 7,800 flights in the three months ended June 30.

Goldman says buy UPS, Fedex because concern about Amazon is...

Goldman Sachs is recommending buying FedEx and UPS, seeing more than 20% gains for both stocks, as the logistics companies are seen competitive against new entrants like...

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Zillow, FedEx, Deere &...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

Fed Chief Powell says he would not resign if asked by Trump

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday he would not resign if President Donald Trump asked him to.

Tech

Tech and media moguls arrive in Sun Valley, Idaho for 'the summer camp for billionaires'

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Alex Sherman@sherman4949
Key Points
  • Media and tech moguls are arriving for Allen & Co.'s Sun Valley conference in Sun Valley, Idaho.
  • Apple's Tim Cook, Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg, Comcast's Brian Roberts and many more leaders from the tech and media world are all there.
  • The Sun Valley conference has planted the seeds for major media deals in the past.
Private jets are parked at the Friedman Memorial Airport during the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The invite-only Allen & Co. Sun Valley conference, also known as "summer camp for billionaires," kicks off in Sun Valley, Idaho this week.

It's where some of the biggest names in tech and media flock, and where seeds have been planted for tech and media acquisitions, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post, Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo and, in 1995, Disney's merger with ABC. It's also great marketing for investment bank boutique Allen & Co., which has advised on some of the biggest tech, media and telecom mergers, including Time Warner's $108 billion sale to AT&T and LinkedIn's $26 billion sale to Microsoft

A lot has changed in the media landscape since last year. Fox sold its entertainment assets to Disney for $71 billion. Netflix, once the king of streaming, will soon compete for viewers with new services from Disney, AT&T and Comcast's NBC, all of which are competing to create the best collection of original and existing TV and movie content. Apple is also throwing its hat in the game, with a new service called Apple TV+ that will launch this fall with original movies.

Here's who's showing up:

Apple CEO Tim Cook and SVP of internet and services Eddy Cue

Apple already has partnerships with lots of major media players for Apple TV Channels, which launched in May. But it needs to bulk up on original content to compete with the largest media companies. No surprise to see these two arrive.

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple, and Eddy Cue, senior vice president of Internet Software and Services at Apple, attend the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 10, 2019 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images
Mary Barra, chairman and chief executive officer of General Motors

GM's self-driving car unit just raised another $1.15 billion. Lots of tech executives that could help with those efforts here.

Mary Barra, chairman and chief executive officer of General Motors Co.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Tim Armstrong

Armstrong left Verizon's Oath at the end of 2018 and has a new venture called Unbox that works with direct to consumer companies that he's pitching.

Tim Armstrong
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Brian Roberts, CEO of Comcast

Roberts arrived in Sun Valley ahead of Comcast's NBC streaming service launch, which is coming in 2020. He looks happy with a new deal that will take The Office from Netflix.

Brian Roberts, chairman and chief executive officer of Comcast Corp.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Alex Karp, chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies

Palantir, which has made the CNBC Disruptor's list 5 years in a row, is rumored to be considering an IPO this year, and it's hot off a big $800 million contract with the Army.

Alex Karp, chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images
Shari Redstone, president of National Amusements; vice-chairwoman of CBS Corporation and Viacom

Redstone might be looking for some merger or acquisition opportunities. Step one appears to be putting CBS and Viacom together, following the ouster of former CBS CEO Leslie Moonves last year. But Discovery, Sony Pictures and MGM might be eventual targets, too.

Shari Redstone
Drew Angerer | Getty Images
Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn

Hoffman is now a partner at venture capitalist firm Greylock Partners. Is he scouting some new startups?

Reid Hoffman
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook

Facebook is still trying to get people to watch its videos, most recently trying to lure stars from YouTube. The companies that own the content Facebook needs are all here. And Sandberg is still in the hot seat over Facebook's privacy issues.

Sheryl Sandberg
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Dick Costolo, former CEO of Twitter

The former CEO of Twitter is in Sun Valley, too. He currently has a role as "mentor" of the venture capitalist firm Index Ventures, but may be looking for his next big gig.

Dick Costolo
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber

Uber has gone public since last year's Sun Valley summit. Is Khosrowshahi waving or flagging down a self-driving car?

Dara Khosrowshahi
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery

He says he's not looking to sell (for now) and that Discovery has side-stepped the streaming wars, but Redstone is there.

David Zaslav
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
VIDEO13:3913:39
Watch CNBC's full interview with Discovery CEO David Zaslav
Squawk Box

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.