Tech and media moguls arrive in Sun Valley, Idaho for 'the summer camp for billionaires'

Private jets are parked at the Friedman Memorial Airport during the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho

The invite-only Allen & Co. Sun Valley conference, also known as "summer camp for billionaires," kicks off in Sun Valley, Idaho this week.

It's where some of the biggest names in tech and media flock, and where seeds have been planted for tech and media acquisitions, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post, Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo and, in 1995, Disney's merger with ABC. It's also great marketing for investment bank boutique Allen & Co., which has advised on some of the biggest tech, media and telecom mergers, including Time Warner's $108 billion sale to AT&T and LinkedIn's $26 billion sale to Microsoft.

A lot has changed in the media landscape since last year. Fox sold its entertainment assets to Disney for $71 billion. Netflix, once the king of streaming, will soon compete for viewers with new services from Disney, AT&T and Comcast's NBC, all of which are competing to create the best collection of original and existing TV and movie content. Apple is also throwing its hat in the game, with a new service called Apple TV+ that will launch this fall with original movies.

Here's who's showing up: