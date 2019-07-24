What to watch today: Earnings deluge, Mueller takes the stand, and Big Tech under fire

Facebook (FB), Ford (F), and Tesla (TSLA) are out with quarterly numbers after today's closing bell, along with Align Technology (ALGN), Citrix Systems (CTXS), Equifax (EFX), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), PayPal Holdings (PYPL), and Xilinx (XLNX).

It's an extremely busy morning for corporate earnings, led by Boeing (BA), AT&T (T), Caterpillar (CAT), and UPS (UPS). Also out this morning: Anthem (ANTM), Boston Scientific (BSX), General Dynamics (GD), Hilton Worldwide (HLT), Nasdaq (NDAQ), Norfolk Southern (NSC), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and VF Corp. (VFC).

On today's economic calendar , weekly mortgage applications are expected at 7 a.m. ET, while June new home sales numbers are expected at 10 a.m. The Energy Department has its usual Wednesday look at oil and gasoline inventories at 10:30 a.m. (CNBC)

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a lower open, after a Tuesday rally that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average close within less than 10 points of its record. Overall momentum remains positive, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq up for two straight days and three of the past four. Additionally, all three remain on track for a fifth straight positive July, with one week to go in the month. (CNBC)

Former U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller faces congressional interrogators today, testifying in televised hearings that Democrats hope will weaken President Donald Trump's reelection prospects in ways that Mueller's book-length report did not. Republicans stand ready to defend Trump, and turn their fire on Mueller and his team instead. (AP News)

American trade negotiators will soon head to China for face-to-face talks as the world's two largest economies try to strike a deal. The U.S. officials will travel to China for discussions sometime between Friday — the start of a six-week congressional recess in Washington — and Thursday, August 1. (CNBC)

Boris Johnson will take office today as British prime minister and will unveil the names of the team he has tasked with delivering Brexit by the end of October, with or without a deal. Johnson enters Downing Street at one of the most perilous junctures in post-World War British history. (Reuters)



The U.S. Department of Justice said it is opening a broad antitrust review of big tech companies, which sent shares of Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook lower in after-hours trading. The move is the strongest by Attorney General William Barr toward Big Tech, which faces increased scrutiny on both sides of the political aisle. (CNBC)

Deutsche Bank (DB) notified U.S. financial watchdogs about suspicious transactions by accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, according to a new report. The transactions, which involved Epstein moving money out of the U.S., were flagged after the bank discovered them while looking for indications that the wealthy financier was using his money for sex trafficking. (CNBC)

Trump filed a lawsuit against the Democrat-led House Ways and Means Committee, as well as New York state's attorney general and its tax chief, to block the disclosure of years of his tax returns. The lawsuit came less than a month after the Ways and Means Committee sued the Treasury Department and the IRS to obtain Trump's federal returns. (CNBC)

It's the summertime and that means Trump, along with Democrats running to take him on in 2020, are preparing to travel to the Hamptons where they will be hosted by a slew of influential donors. The move to court donors in this part of New York shows that the fundraising race is heating up as the election cycle heads toward its second year. (CNBC)

China's defense ministry warned today it was ready for war if there was a move toward Taiwan's independence, accusing the U.S. of undermining global stability and denouncing its arms sales to the self-ruled island. This month, the Pentagon said the U.S. State Department had approved sales of weapons requested by Taiwan. (Reuters)



Japanese automaker Nissan plans to cut more than 10,000 jobs globally as it looks to turn around its business, Kyodo News reported. Nissan has about 139,000 employees around the world. (CNBC)

The proposed merger of T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) will be the subject of a leadership meeting today by Germany's Deutsche Telekom, which owns 63% of T-Mobile. Separately, Bloomberg reported that Dish has agreed to pay $5 billion for wireless assets that T-Mobile and Sprint will sell to gain approval for the deal. (Reuters)

UPS is expanding its delivery to seven days a week on January 1 and has set up a subsidiary to deliver packages via drones. UPS also announced a new partnership with Michael's Craft stores to expand its "Access Point" service that allows customers to pick up or drop off pre-labeled packages at more than 40,000 brick and mortar locations. (CNBC)

Starbucks (SBUX) is expanding its partnership with Uber's (UBER) Uber Eats service to deliver coffee and food throughout the U.S. beginning in early 2020.