Plant-based fish could be the next Impossible Foods win, and save the oceans

The arms race for plant-based protein is heating up, and this time the oceans are under attack.

Impossible Foods, which is headed into grocery stores with its meat patty after getting FDA approval for the key ingredient heme earlier this week, recently announced it is working on a plant-based fish recipe as part of the company's mission to create replacements for all animal-based foods by 2035. The fish product will also use heme, the molecule responsible for making Impossible Burgers "bleed," to recreate the fish flavor without using an ounce of animal product.

With the average American consumer eating over 14 pounds of fish and shellfish every year, the fish and seafood market might become the next industry to be turned on its head by the alternative meat craze.

Start-ups across the country are racing to claim their bit of market share before Impossible Foods launches its fishless fish. However, developing the product is presenting companies with a challenge they didn't face when making plant-based hamburgers — the wide range of tastes across different species of fish.

"Fish come in such a variety of delicate flavors and textures, and to be able to mimic a variety of fish and then even cross into seafood ... that's really important to be able to kind of move across species and not be sort-of a one-trick pony in this space," said Lauren Jupiter, managing partner at AccelFoods, a food and beverage industry venture capital firm.

The palette for fish is not only wide ranging, but also very precise. Cole Orobetz, co-founder of plant-based meat company Alpha Foods, said when it comes to seafood, people can be hypersensitive to even the slightest off flavor. This makes it essential companies reach a high level of accuracy in their fish replications before going to market, a sentiment their investor AccelFoods also noted.