5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Stocks fell on Monday as the intensified Hong Kong protests soured investor sentiment already aggravated by the U.S.-China trade dispute.US Marketsread more
The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.Asia Newsread more
BlackRock bought a roughly 30% stake in Authentic Brands Group, parent company of Sports Illustrated, for $875 million.Investingread more
Bank of America said recent data leads it to believe there is a 1-in-3 chance of a recession in the next year.US Marketsread more
Stocks are coming off a wild week, and market watcher warns it could get worse before it gets better.Trading Nationread more
CBS and Viacom are in the final stages of negotiation of an all-stock merger that values the latter at a discount to its closing price on Friday, two sources told Reuters.Mediaread more
Goldman Sachs has a new battle plan for the trade war: Buy service-providing stocks and avoid goods-producing companies.Investingread more
Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.Investingread more
The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday — weaker than the previous session.China Economyread more
"Anything we raise in tariffs, we should give back to the rank and public in tax reductions," the Florida Republican says.Politicsread more
Chick-fil-A rarely makes changes to its menu, unlike many of its fast-food rivals.Restaurantsread more
U.S. stock futures were pointing to nearly 200-point decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average at the Wall Street open Monday. The U.S.-China trade war and concerns about slowing economic growth led the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq to two weeks of losses, putting August on pace to post only the second monthly loss of 2019. China's central bank set its currency weaker than the 7-yuan-per-dollar level for the third straight session, seen by the Trump administration as currency manipulation to mitigate the impact of tariffs.
The exodus from stocks into bonds pushed the 10-year Treasury yield, which moves inversely to price, back under 1.7% on Monday morning. As the perceived safety of bonds continues, President Donald Trump shows no sign of backing down on trade. On Friday, he said he was not ready to make a deal with China and called into question the next round of trade negotiations scheduled for early next month.
Goldman Sachs said the intractable trade war between Washington and Beijing will negatively affect the U.S. economy more than originally thought. Goldman lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 0.2% to 1.8%, with the cumulative drag on U.S. gross domestic product of 0.6%. Goldman also expects the planned U.S. tariffs on the rest of China's imports to go into effect next month, and it no longer sees a trade deal before the 2020 election.
The increasingly violent protests in Hong Kong against the Chinese government are plunging the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades. Hong Kong International Airport, one of the world's busiest, has canceled all departures for the remainder of the day, citing serious disruption due to anti-government demonstrations. The protests, which began in June in opposition to a bill allowing extradition to mainland China, have morphed into a democracy movement. Hundreds of demonstrators have been detained since the unrest started.
BlackRock, the world's biggest money manager with $6.84 trillion in assets under management, has become the largest stakeholder of the owner of Sports Illustrated. BlackRock bought roughly a 30% stake for $875 million in Authentic Brands Group, the company's CEO officer Jamie Salter told CNBC's Brian Sullivan. The deal values Authentic Brands, a brand management company, at around $4 billion to $4.5 billion, including debt, according to Salter. Authentic also owns Aeropostale, Juicy Couture, Herve Leger, Nine West, Spyder and Frye.