5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Dow drops 200 points at the open as US-China trade, Hong Kong...

Stocks fell on Monday as the intensified Hong Kong protests soured investor sentiment already aggravated by the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Hong Kong airport cancels all flights due to protests

The increasingly violent protests since June have plunged the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades.

BlackRock now has the biggest slice of Sports Illustrated owner...

BlackRock bought a roughly 30% stake in Authentic Brands Group, parent company of Sports Illustrated, for $875 million.

Bank of America raises chance of a recession to 1-in-3 in the...

Bank of America said recent data leads it to believe there is a 1-in-3 chance of a recession in the next year.

Three charts suggest stock sell-off could get worse

Stocks are coming off a wild week, and market watcher warns it could get worse before it gets better.

CBS shareholders reportedly to get slight premium from a Viacom...

CBS and Viacom are in the final stages of negotiation of an all-stock merger that values the latter at a discount to its closing price on Friday, two sources told Reuters.

Goldman has a new strategy for beating the market during the...

Goldman Sachs has a new battle plan for the trade war: Buy service-providing stocks and avoid goods-producing companies.

Goldman Sachs cuts growth forecast as trade war triggers...

Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.

China fixes yuan midpoint weaker than 7 for the third consecutive...

The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday — weaker than the previous session.

GOP Sen. Rick Scott: China tariff money should be returned as tax...

"Anything we raise in tariffs, we should give back to the rank and public in tax reductions," the Florida Republican says.

Chick-fil-A adds mac and cheese to its menu, making a rare change

Chick-fil-A rarely makes changes to its menu, unlike many of its fast-food rivals.

Nike is entering the subscription business with a kids' sneaker...

Parents enrolled in the Nike Adventure Club can order shoes for their kids ages 2 to 10 either on a quarterly, bimonthly or monthly basis, paying monthly fees of $20, $30 or...

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere

1. Dow set to open nearly 200 points lower on trade-war concerns

Trader Thomas Lee works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.
Richard Drew | AP

U.S. stock futures were pointing to nearly 200-point decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average at the Wall Street open Monday. The U.S.-China trade war and concerns about slowing economic growth led the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq to two weeks of losses, putting August on pace to post only the second monthly loss of 2019. China's central bank set its currency weaker than the 7-yuan-per-dollar level for the third straight session, seen by the Trump administration as currency manipulation to mitigate the impact of tariffs.

2. 10-year Treasury yield falls back below 1.7%

The exodus from stocks into bonds pushed the 10-year Treasury yield, which moves inversely to price, back under 1.7% on Monday morning. As the perceived safety of bonds continues, President Donald Trump shows no sign of backing down on trade. On Friday, he said he was not ready to make a deal with China and called into question the next round of trade negotiations scheduled for early next month.

3. Goldman Sachs lowers US economic growth estimate

President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.
Kevin Lemarque | Reuters

Goldman Sachs said the intractable trade war between Washington and Beijing will negatively affect the U.S. economy more than originally thought. Goldman lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 0.2% to 1.8%, with the cumulative drag on U.S. gross domestic product of 0.6%. Goldman also expects the planned U.S. tariffs on the rest of China's imports to go into effect next month, and it no longer sees a trade deal before the 2020 election.

4. Anti-government protests in Hong Kong lead to mass flight cancellations

Protesters occupy the departure hall of the Hong Kong International Airport during a demonstration on August 12, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

The increasingly violent protests in Hong Kong against the Chinese government are plunging the Asian financial hub into its most serious crisis in decades. Hong Kong International Airport, one of the world's busiest, has canceled all departures for the remainder of the day, citing serious disruption due to anti-government demonstrations. The protests, which began in June in opposition to a bill allowing extradition to mainland China, have morphed into a democracy movement. Hundreds of demonstrators have been detained since the unrest started.

5. BlackRock buys a major stake in Sports Illustrated's owner

Getty Images

BlackRock, the world's biggest money manager with $6.84 trillion in assets under management, has become the largest stakeholder of the owner of Sports Illustrated. BlackRock bought roughly a 30% stake for $875 million in Authentic Brands Group, the company's CEO officer Jamie Salter told CNBC's Brian Sullivan. The deal values Authentic Brands, a brand management company, at around $4 billion to $4.5 billion, including debt, according to Salter. Authentic also owns Aeropostale, Juicy Couture, Herve Leger, Nine West, Spyder and Frye.

