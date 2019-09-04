5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Dow to recover as bond yields move higher and key inversion goes back to normal

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 23, 2019 in New York City. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez | Getty Images

2. Year-end targets for S&P 500 are all over the place from down 5% to up 11%

Heading into the historically rough month of September, leading stock forecasters differ greatly on where the S&P 500 will end up by year's end compared with predictions made the same time last year, a CNBC analysis has found. Strategists at Wall Street's top brokerages and investment banks see a broad array of possible outcomes by the end of December with Deutsche Bank calling for an 11% rally to 3,250 and Barclays and Morgan Stanley seeing another 5% downside to 2,750.

3. Hopes build for an end to months of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA - AUGUST 31: Protesters throw tear gas canisters back at police during an anti-government rally outside of Central Government Complex on August 31, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. Anthony Kwan | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Hong Kong stocks soared overnight, with the Hang Seng adding nearly 4%, as reports started to emerge that city leader Carrie Lam planned to formally withdraw a contentious extradition bill that's sparked months of sometimes violent demonstrations. Early Wednesday, Lam officially abandoned the measure, satisfying one of five demands made by pro-democracy demonstrators. On Sunday, the Chinese territory saw its most violent day since the protests started in early June.

4. UK's parliament may take a no-deal Brexit off the table for PM Boris Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson SIMON DAWSON | AFP | Getty Images

The British pound was moving higher Wednesday morning, following a parliamentary vote opening the door for another Brexit delay. The move sets up another vote Wednesday on whether to block the government from proceeding with a no-deal departure from the European Union trading block on Oct. 31, if the U.K. and Brussels cannot reach agreement by that deadline. Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to keep the no-deal scenario on the table in a bid to strengthen his hand in last-ditch negotiations with the EU.

5. Hurricane Dorian hits parts of central Florida as it tracks north to the Carolinas

Volunteers walk under the wind and rain from Hurricane Dorian through a flooded road as they work to rescue families near the Causarina bridge in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Ramon Espinosa | AP

Hurricane Dorian was drenching the east coast of central Florida on Wednesday, while taking aim at the Carolinas. The slow-moving storm devastated parts of the Bahamas earlier this week where at least seven people were killed. Dorian is expected to come "dangerously close" to Florida and Georgia Wednesday night. The storm is seen moving near or over the coasts of South and North Carolina on Thursday through Friday morning. Even if Dorian does not make landfall, hurricane-force winds are still expected threaten the coastline from central Florida to North Carolina, reports NBC News.