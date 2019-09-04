5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
A full withdrawal of the contentious bill is one of five demands that protesters have been fighting for.
The president was outraged after he learned that China had formalized plans to slap duties on $75 billion in U.S. products.
Market focus is firmly on U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's next move after losing control of parliamentary business on Tuesday.
U.S. stock futures point to a strong open on Wall Street, a day after the Dow lost 285 points and broke a three-session winning streak.
JetBlue says a key revenue metric might contract in the third quarter, partially due to the impact of Hurricane Dorian.
British Shadow Justice Minister Yasmin Qureshi claimed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was counting down the time so that he could take the U.K. out of the EU without a deal.
Don't write off Boeing just yet. TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon says the airplane manufacturer could bounce back toward its record highs after tumbling 20% since...
Stock forecasters are having a tougher time predicting where the S&P 500 will end up by year's end when compared to this time last year.
Interest rates resumed their retreat last week, but that did not boost mortgage demand. Mortgage application volume decreased 3.1% for the week.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg unveiled his $1.1 trillion climate change plan Wednesday morning, with a goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 and creating over 3 million clean...
U.S. stock futures were pointing to a strong Wednesday open on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, a day after losing 285 points and breaking a three-session winning streak, was set to advance about 200 points. Concern on Tuesday over new U.S. and China tariffs gave way to a Hong Kong concession to protesters on Wednesday. Rising bond yields were also helping stocks, a day after the inversion recession signal of the 10-year Treasury yield went back to normal, above the 2-year rate.
Heading into the historically rough month of September, leading stock forecasters differ greatly on where the S&P 500 will end up by year's end compared with predictions made the same time last year, a CNBC analysis has found. Strategists at Wall Street's top brokerages and investment banks see a broad array of possible outcomes by the end of December with Deutsche Bank calling for an 11% rally to 3,250 and Barclays and Morgan Stanley seeing another 5% downside to 2,750.
Hong Kong stocks soared overnight, with the Hang Seng adding nearly 4%, as reports started to emerge that city leader Carrie Lam planned to formally withdraw a contentious extradition bill that's sparked months of sometimes violent demonstrations. Early Wednesday, Lam officially abandoned the measure, satisfying one of five demands made by pro-democracy demonstrators. On Sunday, the Chinese territory saw its most violent day since the protests started in early June.
The British pound was moving higher Wednesday morning, following a parliamentary vote opening the door for another Brexit delay. The move sets up another vote Wednesday on whether to block the government from proceeding with a no-deal departure from the European Union trading block on Oct. 31, if the U.K. and Brussels cannot reach agreement by that deadline. Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to keep the no-deal scenario on the table in a bid to strengthen his hand in last-ditch negotiations with the EU.
Hurricane Dorian was drenching the east coast of central Florida on Wednesday, while taking aim at the Carolinas. The slow-moving storm devastated parts of the Bahamas earlier this week where at least seven people were killed. Dorian is expected to come "dangerously close" to Florida and Georgia Wednesday night. The storm is seen moving near or over the coasts of South and North Carolina on Thursday through Friday morning. Even if Dorian does not make landfall, hurricane-force winds are still expected threaten the coastline from central Florida to North Carolina, reports NBC News.