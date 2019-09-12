Economic fears and 'Medicare for All': Here are the business issues to watch in the third Democratic debate

Democratic presidential hopefuls (fromL) US Senator from New Jersey Cory Booker, US Senator from California Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden applaud ahead of the second round of the second Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by CNN at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan on July 31, 2019. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

For the 10 Democrats who have made it to third presidential debate, the biggest target may still be President Donald Trump. But the candidates will likely also spend more time staking out their competing visions of the future of American industries, and the government's role in shaping them. One big showdown to watch on business and economic issues: Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, two of the three leading Democratic presidential candidates, are finally set to square off on the debate stage. Biden and Warren had clashed long before they became rivals in the 2020 race. And there are hints that they could butt heads Thursday night on healthcare, corporate money and other issues. Warren, who has supplied a steady stream of policy plans throughout her campaign, frames herself as a progressive capitalist who has the guts and the political wherewithal to take on the big banks and powerful corporations. Biden, who has maintained a steady lead in the polls since he launched his campaign, is making more moderate appeals and touting his track record as former President Barack Obama's right-hand man.

To Republicans, though, they both look like radicals when it comes to business and the economy, said Matt Gorman, a former aide to presidential candidates Mitt Romney and Jeb Bush. "A relative centrist compared to [Vermont Sen.] Bernie Sanders" — a top candidate who calls himself a democratic socialist — "is pretty damn far left," Gorman said. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar are also slated to join the fray in the debate. It will be broadcast by ABC News on Thursday night in Houston from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET. Here are the top business issues that could be in play at the third Democratic primary debate:

Economic slowdown

Money in politics

Trade

Health care