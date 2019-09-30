Asia stocks set to trade lower as US considers curbs on investments in China

Asia stocks were set to trade lower on Monday as investors await the release of the China Purchasing Managers' Index expected later today.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese shares. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,765 and its counterpart in Osaka was at 21,720. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 21,878.90.

Shares in Australia were also set to slip. The SPI futures contract was at 6,683.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,716.10.

Developments on the U.S.-China trade front will also be monitored. The White House is considering curbs on U.S. investments in China, according to a CNBC source. That included the possibility of blocking all American investments in Chinese companies, the source said.

Beijing's top trade negotiator, Liu He, is expected to lead his country's delegation to the United States one week after China's National Holiday.

Meanwhile, investors await the release of the official Chinese manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), expected to be out at around 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN. The Caixin/Markit factory PMI is also set to be out at 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN. That could offer clues on the impact of the ongoing trade war between Beijing and Washington on China.

Anheuser-Busch InBev's Budweiser APAC listing is expected to make its public debut in Hong Kong on Monday, against the backdrop of the shadow of protests that have lasted for months in the city. The IPO is the second largest of 2019, with shares priced last week at the low end of the expected range.