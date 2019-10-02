What to watch today: Dow plunges, 2020 Dems debate gun laws, and Britain's final Brexit offer

BY THE NUMBERS

Investors will apparently take more than a day to get over the unexpected drop in U.S. manufacturing activity that prompted a market sell-off Tuesday. U.S. stock futures were pointing to a lower open that would extend stock losses following the worst day for the Dow and S&P 500 since Aug. 23. The Tuesday losses for the Dow and S&P erased their entire third quarter gains, although both still sit only 3% below their July all-time highs. (CNBC) On the economic calendar, ADP is out with its September look at private sector employment at 8:15 a.m. ET. The Energy Department has its Wednesday report on oil and gasoline inventories at 10:30 a.m. ET. (CNBC) On the corporate front, Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) are both out with third quarter sales figures this morning. Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) issues quarterly numbers after today's closing bell.



Stitch Fix's (SFIX) active client base grew 18% year-over-year, reaching 3.2 million people, the online styling service said when it reported better than expected earnings after the bell. However, a profit warning sent shares tanking as much as 12% in after-hours trading. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

TD Ameritrade (AMTD) said its brokerage operation will eliminate commissions for stocks and ETFs, effective Thursday. That follows a similar move by Charles Schwab (SCHW) earlier in the day that hit stocks of its rivals like TD Ameritrade, which fell more than 25% Tuesday, and E*Trade Financial (ETFC), which dropped more than 16%. Twitter's (TWTR) website and TweetDeck dashboard management platform are back up and running, following a worldwide outage that affected thousands of users. Twitter did not give a specific reason for the outage. Stars Group (TSG) and FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment have agreed to merge in an all-stock deal that will create the world's largest online gambling company. Stars Group is the parent of online poker cardroom PokerStars.

WATERCOOLER