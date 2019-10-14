Australian stocks rise as investor sentiment improve on partial US-China trade deal

The U.S. had plans to hike duties on at least $250 billion in Chinese goods to 30% from 25% on Tuesday. Despite the partial trade deal, some banks on Sunday wrote that tariff...Marketsread more
Australian markets rose in early trade on Monday as investor sentiment improved following last week's high-level trade negotiations between the United States and China.
The benchmark ASX 200 rose 0.98%, with most sectors notching gains. The heavily-weighted financial subindex rose 1.07% as the country's so-called Big Four banks advanced: ANZ shares rose 1.2%, Commonwealth Bank was up 1.02%, Westpac added 0.9% and the National Australia Bank gained 0.99%.
Markets in Japan are closed for a public holiday, while in China, September trade data is due around 10:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
Following a prolonged deadlock on trade, Washington and Beijing appeared to have made some headway in resolving a dispute that saw both sides apply tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods since last year.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said last Friday tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports that were set to rise from 25% to 30% on Oct. 15 will not go into effect. That followed an announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump that both sides reached a "very substantial phase one deal" that will address intellectual property and financial services concerns, and include purchases of about $40 billion to $50 billion worth of agricultural products by China.
Still, other tariffs the U.S. has imposed on Chinese products remain in place.
Citi analysts pointed out that during normal times, China's purchase of U.S. agricultural products was about $20 billion, which makes the numbers Trump announced appear "overly large."
"Despite what appears to have been achieved in the October talks, we remain cautious on an eventual trade deal," the analysts wrote in a note. "The US offers are far from what China has been demanding, as showcased in its June State Council White Paper: reasonable purchases of US imports, removal of existing tariffs, and giving the trade document a balanced treatment."
They added that Washington's decision to not raise an additional 5% tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese exports to the U.S. this week will "have little impact on the Chinese economy at the margin given the tariff impact has mostly played out."
The trade fight, which began last year, has roiled global markets, created uncertainty for companies and dented economic outlook.
The U.S. dollar traded at 98.406 against a basket of its peer, after declining from levels above 98.700 in the previous week.
Elsewhere, the Japanese yen, which is seen as a safe-haven currency, changed hands at 108.47. It weakened from levels below 107.00 last week as risk sentiment improved following the announcements from the U.S.-China trade negotiations. The Australian dollar traded at $0.6793, climbing from an earlier low of $0.6775.