Private equity investors are zeroing in on financial advice business

The registered investment advisor industry may be the perfect playground for private equity investors. It has good growth, high profit margins, consistent cash flow and low capital needs. With roughly 13,000 firms in the industry, it is also highly fragmented, ripe for roll-up, and begging for consolidation.

"The industry has a lot of the traditional ingredients that private equity investors like," said Brad Armstrong, a partner at Lovell Minnick Partners in Philadelphia. Lovell Minnick Partners is one of the more active private equity investors in the wealth management industry.

The firm sold its stake in Mercer Advisors in September and last week announced its latest investment in Pathstone, an RIA focused on ultra-high-net-worth clients, managing $16 billion in assets. "We felt under-invested in an industry we have a lot of conviction in," said Armstrong.

A lot more private equity investors are showing conviction in the value of independent RIAs. The pace of consolidation in the industry has picked up dramatically in the last several years. Mergers-and-acquisitions activity is poised to set its sixth consecutive record this year and valuations on acquired firms continue to climb.

"This space has blossomed," said Liz Nesvold, head of asset and wealth management investment banking at Raymond James Silver Lane in New York. "Cash flows are up, the markets are good, debt is cheap and the trend to [advisor] independence remains strong.

More from Financial Advisor 100:

Move to zero commissions concerns advisors

Advisor firms step up succession planning efforts

The worst money mistakes these advisors have seen

"All these things moving in the right direction have created a frenzy in the industry."

When Nesvold launched Silver Lane in 1991, there were six transactions in the wealth management industry that year. This year she expects roughly 200 — one good reason she sold her firm to Raymond James earlier this year. "RIA firms need capital solutions," she said. "Some require growth capital, others leadership capital and succession planning solutions.

"Private equity is fostering a lot of those solutions."

For the most part, private equity investors are interested in the upper end of the market. They want to write big checks, taking majority stakes in large firms with the goal of spurring further growth with needed capital.

The recent Pathstone transaction was a good example. So was the blockbuster deal done by Hellman & Friedman last year. The private equity firm payed more than $3 billion in cash to buy 401(k) plan robo-advisor Financial Engines, then merged it with Edelman Financial to form the biggest RIA in the country.

Private equity, however, has also fueled deals in the mid-size and smaller end of the market through its investments in acquisitive RIAs and consolidator firms such as United Capital — formerly backed by Sageview Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners and Grail Partners, and acquired by Goldman Sachs for $750 million in May — and Focus Financial, in which KKR and Stone Point Capital took a stake in 2017 then brought to the public markets last year.