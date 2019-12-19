What to watch today: Dow to rise, impeachment next steps and Tesla's all-time high

A late pullback left only the Nasdaq in record territory Wednesday, but U.S. stock futures were indicating a resumption of gains. Investors continue to shrug off developments in Washington, with the House voting to approve articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump last night. The Dow and S&P 500 saw five-day win streaks end yesterday, but the Nasdaq was up for six days in a row and a gain today would give it its longest win streak since February. (CNBC)



* Stocks rally through Trump's impeachment process as investors bet on a Clinton-like outcome (CNBC)

China today unveiled a new list of import tariff exemptions for six chemical and oil products from the U.S., days after the world's two largest economies announced a phase one trade deal. The exemptions will be for one year from Dec. 26. (Reuters)

On today's U.S. economic calendar, the Labor Department issues its weekly look at initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. At the same time, the Philadelphia Fed releases its December manufacturing index. The National Association of Realtors is out with existing home sales for November at 10 a.m. ET, along with the Conference Board's index of leading economic indicators. (CNBC)



Accenture (ACN), Conagra Brands (CAG), Darden Restaurants (DRI), FactSet (FDS), Rite Aid (RAD) and Sanderson Farms (SAFM) issue quarterly earnings this morning. Dow component Nike (NKE) takes center stage this afternoon as it issues quarterly earnings after the closing bell.

Digital brand holding company IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) has agreed to spin off all of its shares of online dating company Match Group. Shares of Match jumped more than 5% in premarket trading on the news. IAC, founded by media mogul Barry Diller, owns about 80% of Match. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) stock was mildly positive in the premarket, after closing Wednesday at an all-time high. The electric auto maker's shares finished the day up 3.74%, reaching a record closing price of $393.15. That level surpasses the intraday highs reached when CEO Elon Musk sent his infamous "funding secured" tweet in August 2018. (CNBC)