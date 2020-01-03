What to watch today: Stock futures plunge, Strike kills Iranian commander, Fed minutes released

BY THE NUMBERS

Wall Street is set to give back a good chunk of Thursday's strong rally, with U.S. stock futures plunging after a U.S. military strike killed a top Iranian general. The major averages closed at record highs yesterday in 2020's first trading session. The military strike also sent crude and gold prices higher and helped push the dollar to a nine-week low. (CNBC) Though the military strike will capture the bulk of investor attention, several economic reports are on today's calendar. The Institute For Supply Management is out with its December manufacturing index at 10 a.m ET, along with the government's November construction spending report. (CNBC) The Federal Reserve will have a rare Friday release of minutes from its most recent policy meeting, scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. It's a Fed-heavy day, with Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, Fed Governor Lael Brainard, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan all making public appearances. (CNBC) Frozen potato products maker Lamb Weston (LW) is the only earnings report on this morning's calendar, with no reports scheduled after the bell. Meanwhile, most automakers will be out with fourth-quarter U.S. sales figures today, with Ford (F) a notable exception: It plans to issue those numbers Monday. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Illumina (ILMN) has called off its deal to buy rival gene sequencing company Pacific Biosciences (PACB). The companies had announced the deal in November 2018, but ended it several weeks after US regulators filed a complaint to block the transaction. Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) is seeing its shares jump on news that investor Steven Cohen's Point72 disclosed a 9.8% stake in the drugmaker. Incyte (INCY) is under pressure after a phase-3 study of an experimental treatment failed to meet its goals. The therapy was designed to treat patients who have negative reactions to bone marrow transplants. Tesla (TSLA) cut the starting price for Model 3 sedans produced in China by 16%, after receiving government subsidies for its electric vehicles. Lowe's (LOW) is looking to hire at least 53,000 people ahead of the spring season, the home improvement retailer's busiest time of year. That's less than Lowe's goals for a total of 65,000 workers in 2019, of which 50,000 were seasonal hires. McClatchy (MNI) froze pension payments to some of its former executives, as the newspaper publisher engaged a bankruptcy administration firm. McClatchy is seeking a government takeover of its pension plan, after saying in November that it would be unable to make a required $124 million payment to the plan due this year. Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said the budget airline may only receive its first delivery of Boeing (BA) 737 Max in October. The airline currently has 135 of the planes on order, though none are in service. Avon Products (AVP) CEO Jan Zijderveld stepped down, as the company nears closing in on its sale to Brazilian group Natura & Co.

WATERCOOLER