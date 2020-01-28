Viewers to choose Super Bowl storyline for TV ad showing multiple P&G brands

Procter & Gamble, which owns billion-dollar products from Gillette to Tide, is set to attempt a groundbreaking ad at the Super Bowl on Sunday, co-created by consumers.

The 60-second spot, to be aired during the fourth-quarter, will be created by people who choose from 64 different permutations according to P&G's Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard.

"What you'll see at the Super Bowl is the world's first interactive ad, so we're working with a company called Eko which is a technology that allows you to literally interact and choose which path the ad is going to take ... It's a 60-second ad and when you go online it has 64 different choices and combinations that you can make," Pritchard told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week.

Characters and the P&G brands they represent will include Old Spice's Isaiah Mustafa and Charmin's Ultra Strong Bear, according to an Ad Week report. Actress and producer Sophia Vergara, who has starred in ads for Head & Shoulders, will feature on an interactive website where consumers can help her and her guests decide how to clean up after her Super Bowl party, creating an ad that will air at the Big Game on Sunday. The most popular permutation of the commercial will be aired.

P&G will be hoping its multi-brand ad will have an impact on one of the biggest advertising events of the year, where broadcaster Fox is reported to be charging up to $5.6 million for a 30-second spot.

Putting several brands together could be risky, according to Tamryn Kerr, creative director at ad agency VMLY&R. "Few brands can pull something like this off and P&G is capitalizing on brand equity that took many years and millions of dollars to build. It's risky move and as we all know, the stakes are incredibly high, but they know that," she said in an email to CNBC.

But will people be interested in co-creating an ad? "For most brands the answer would undoubtedly be no, but given the right storyline, the chance to mess with TV's most prominent mascots could be could be too good to miss," Kerr added.