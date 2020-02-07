How to take the first step to financial independence in 30 minutes or less

Kathrin Ziegler | Getty Images

There is a lot you can get done in a half-hour. Binge your favorite sitcom, take a nap or finish a chapter of a book. You can also take the first step to financial independence in under 30 minutes. Do you know your net worth? You don't have to be a millionaire to figure it out. It's a simple equation and a valuable tool that says a lot about your financial health.