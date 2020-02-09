Coronavirus live updates: China death toll hits 811 as new virus kills more people than SARS

A citizen wearing a mask cycling across a deserted road in Wuhan, China on February 7, 2020. The 2019 new coronavirus was discovered in Wuhan in late 2019, and has spread to more than two dozen countries since. Stringer | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in Beijing time.

8:44 am: China reports 89 additional deaths, bringing total to 811 in the mainland

China reported that the total number of deaths in the country has reached 811 — that's 89 more deaths than a day earlier. The National Health Commission said on its website that 2,656 new cases were confirmed. This brings the total number to 37,198 in mainland China.

7:30 am: Death toll in Hubei province rises to 780

Hubei province reported an additional 81 deaths and another 2,147 new cases as of Saturday. It brings the cumulative number of deaths in the province to 780, and total confirmed cases to 27,100. The number of deaths from the mysterious virus is now higher than the global death toll for SARS. China has reported 811 deaths in the mainland so far. That brings the global death toll to 813 — including one in the Philippines and another in Hong Kong. The SARS outbreak in 2003 killed 774 people globally, according to the World Health Organization. The virus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, the capital city of Hubei, which has borne the brunt of the outbreak. (Update: This post has been updated to reflect China's total deaths after the numbers were released.) All times below are in Eastern time.

4:09 pm Canada confirms seventh case of coronavirus

The Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed the country's seventh case of the coronavirus on Saturday, Canadian officials told CNBC. The agency indicated on its website tracking the outbreak that Canadian province British Columbia has a total of four confirmed cases, and the province of Ontario has three.

1:44 pm Volkswagen postpones restarting production at some China plants

Volkswagen said Saturday that it has pushed back resuming production at some of its China plants, Reuters reported. The company will not restart production until Feb. 17 at most plants in its joint venture with SAIC motor and the Tianjin plant in its joint venture with the FAW Group due to the coronavirus outbreak. One car-manufacturing plant Volkswagen operates with SAIC in Shanghai and most of the plants in the FAW joint venture will restart on Feb. 10, the German automaker said in an emailed statement on Saturday. Volkswagen said it was facing supply chain challenges as China goes back to work after the extended Lunar New Year holiday, as well as limited travel options for its employees.

Rows and rows of empty shelves at a local supermarket in Singapore as panic buying swept through the city after the government raised the alert level for a deadly coronavirus on February 8, 2020 Anxious Singapore shoppers formed long lines at grocery stores and cleared the shelves of essential items, after the city-state raised its alert level. Roslan Rahman | AFP | Getty Images

10:19 am Singapore confirms seven more cases