Democratic debate live updates: Bernie Sanders puts his front-runner status to the test

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
All times below are in Eastern time.
As the U.S. aims to contain the spreading coronavirus outbreak, Democratic White House hopefuls started to criticize the Trump administration's response to the outbreak Tuesday. It remains to be seen if they use the debate platform to pick apart the president's strategy.
Trump, a close observer of U.S. stock markets, was surely watching a two-day rout that saw the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 plunge more than 6%.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said "the Trump administration is absolutely bungling the response to coronavirus, putting our public health and economy at risk." She called for more funding for public health and international aid programs, criticizing Trump's proposed cuts to U.S. health programs.
Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden called for "strong American leadership and disciplined diplomacy." He contended Trump is "incapable of that" and "the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency.
Despite the increased focus on Sanders, it's likely Bloomberg will continue to catch heat for his past remarks about minorities, transgender people, people who died from drug overdoses and other groups. In recent weeks, as he has risen in the polls, various recordings of Bloomberg making such remarks have resurfaced. Some of his comments came as recently as last year. Read our story. - Yelena Dzhanova
Democratic presidential contenders are facing what could be their last chance to halt an ascendant Sen. Bernie Sanders during the presidential debate in South Carolina on Tuesday. Indeed, Sanders is likely to face scrutiny from a united front of Democrats.
The event in Charleston, hosted by CBS News, is likely to be a rowdy affair. The debate will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and is expected to last just over two hours. It comes four days before Saturday's South Carolina primary, the last nominating contest next week's crucial Super Tuesday contests. Read our preview here. - Tucker Higgins
The debate, the 10th of the cycle, kicks off at 8 p.m. on CBS from Charleston, South Carolina. Seven candidates will be on stage tonight. They are:
Former Vice President Joe Biden
Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg
Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
Hedge fund founder Tom Steyer
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
CNBC's Yelena Dzhanova and Mike Calia contributed to this liveblog.