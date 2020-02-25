Democratic debate live updates: Bernie Sanders puts his front-runner status to the test

As the U.S. aims to contain the spreading coronavirus outbreak, Democratic White House hopefuls started to criticize the Trump administration's response to the outbreak Tuesday. It remains to be seen if they use the debate platform to pick apart the president's strategy.

Trump, a close observer of U.S. stock markets, was surely watching a two-day rout that saw the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 plunge more than 6%.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said "the Trump administration is absolutely bungling the response to coronavirus, putting our public health and economy at risk." She called for more funding for public health and international aid programs, criticizing Trump's proposed cuts to U.S. health programs.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden called for "strong American leadership and disciplined diplomacy." He contended Trump is "incapable of that" and "the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency.