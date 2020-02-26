What to watch today: Dow set for steady open after two-day nearly 1,900-point plunge

BY THE NUMBERS

Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE), up nearly 200% in 2020, were 5% lower in the premarket after billionaire Richard Branson's space tourism company posted a $73 million loss in its first results as a public company, including a number of one-time costs. Virgin Galactic lost $46 million in the year-ago quarter. Shares of SmileDirectClub (SDC), already big losers since its IPO, were tanking about 25%. The maker of teeth straightening kits reported a much bigger than expected fourth-quarter loss. The company also missed revenue estimates and warned on outlook. Toll Brothers (TOL) missed estimates by 4 cents with quarterly earnings of 41 cents per share. The luxury home builder also saw revenue come in below forecasts as lower prices hit its profit margins. WW International (WW) earned 42 cents per share for the fourth quarter, 4 cents above estimates. The Weight Watchers parent also saw revenue come in above forecasts. WW ended 2019 with 4.2 million subscribers, and said recruitment in 2020 is off to a fast start.

