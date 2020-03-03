Ford confirms US-built electric cargo van under its $11.5 billion plan

The first production Ford Transit commercial van waits on the assembly line to be unveiled at the Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant April 30, 2014, in Claycomo, Missouri.

Ford Motor will release an all-electric version of its popular Transit cargo van as early as next year under a previously announced plan to spend $11.5 billion on vehicle electrification through 2022.

Ford is moving to retain its leadership in the commercial van space as new competitors such as Rivian, a Michigan-based EV start-up, prepare to enter the segment. Rivian, which Ford has invested in and partnered with for a luxury vehicle, last year landed an order from Amazon, another investor in Rivian, for 100,000 all-electric vans.

The all-electric Transit van, according to Ford, will be produced in the U.S. The company declined to provide additional details regarding production. However, the United Auto Workers union last year said the all-electric van would be produced at a Ford plant in Missouri.

Ford also declined to specify timing for the all-electric van. Automakers typically produce vehicles a year before their model year or slightly into their calendar year.

Commercial vehicles such as the Transit are important to the automaker's bottom line. Ford has been America's best-selling commercial van brand for 41 years.