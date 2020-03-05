Coronavirus live updates: South Africa confirms first case, US to order more masks

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
South Africa's health ministry confirmed its first case of coronavirus. "The National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed that a suspected case of COVID-19 has tested positive," the country's health ministry said. "The patient is a 38-year-old male who traveled to Italy with his wife. They were part of a group of 10 people and they arrived back in South Africa on March 1, 2020," the health ministry said. —Reuters
The Department of Health and Human Services said it plans to purchase 500 million N95 respirator masks for health-care workers over the next 18 months. HHS said the masks will be purchased as part of the Strategic National Stockpile. Private-sector orders will be filled first, HHS said in a statement, but these "guaranteed orders" will encourage manufacturers to increase production. HHS said earlier this week the U.S. has about 1% of the required respirator masks that would be needed for medical professionals if the coronavirus outbreak were to erupt into a pandemic here. —Feuer
An employee in HSBC’s research department in London has tested positive for coronavirus, three sources told Reuters on Thursday. The employee informed the bank over the weekend and staff who came into contact with him have been told to work from home, a source familiar with the matter said. —Ellyatt
Iran has updated its latest coronavirus numbers, with 3,513 people infected with the virus and 107 deaths, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur announced on state TV on Thursday, Reuters reported. —Ellyatt
Iran’s health minister says authorities will begin manning checkpoints to limit travel between major cities amid the virus outbreak, the Associated Press reported, as it emerged that schools and universities are to be shut until March 20. —Ellyatt
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that the financial impact of the coronavirus on the global air transport industry could be more than $100 billion. The IATA now sees 2020 global revenue losses for the passenger business of between $63 billion and $113 billion, depending on how far the virus spreads. British carrier Flybe announced early Thursday that it was going into administration. —Ellyatt
