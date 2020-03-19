Coronavirus live updates: China reports 34 new cases but none in epicenter Hubei

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. Global cases: At least 207,860, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization

Global deaths: At least 8,657, according to the latest figures from the WHO All times below are in Beijing time.

9:21 am: China reports 34 new cases, 8 additional deaths

China's National Health Commission said there were 34 new cases, which it attributed to travelers returning from abroad. All of the 8 additional deaths occurred in Hubei province, where the virus was first detected. Still, Hubei did not report any new confirmed cases. As of the end of March 18, China's total number of confirmed cases stands at 80,928, of which 70,420 have recovered and 3,245 died. Because of the infection's exponential spread in other countries in recent weeks, China now accounts for less than 50% of the total number of cases worldwide. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

9:15 am: Chinese firm SF Express says delivery volume up 118.89% on-year in February

Major Chinese delivery company SF Express said order volume in February rose 118.89% to 475 million yuan from a year ago while operating revenue increased 77.3% to 8.64 billion yuan ($1.23 billion) during that time. The revenue per order fell 19% to 18.19 yuan, the company said. Operating revenues from supply chain-related operations rose nearly five-fold from a year ago to 369 million yuan. The outbreak in China had forced many people to stay indoors and they turned to delivery companies and e-commerce firms for purchases. — Evelyn Cheng

8:40 am: New York state likely has 'tens of thousands' of coronavirus cases, Gov. Cuomo says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said there are likely "tens of thousands" of COVID-19 cases in the state by residents who never knew they had the illness." An increase in testing is "revealing more cases," he told CNN on Wednesday. New York state is now the hardest-hit region in the United States, with nearly 3,000 coronavirus cases. Cuomo and other tri-state area officials on Monday banned all gatherings of 50 or more people and placed restrictions on restaurants, bars and other places of recreation in an attempt to slow the outbreak. — Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

8:29 am: Italy death toll nears 3,000

At least 2,978 people in Italy have died as a result of COVID-19, as the total number of confirmed cases in the country stood at 35,713 as of 6 p.m. local time on March 18, according to the health ministry. Around 4,025 people have recovered so far. Italy remains under lockdown as shops, bars, restaurants, museums, and schools remain closed while movement is restricted; the stringent measures are already weighing on the economy. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

7:55 am: London underground to be partially shut on Thursday

London's underground system will be partially shut down beginning Thursday in the city's bid to slow the spread of coronavirus, Sky News reported, citing the Transport for London. Up to 40 tube stations that do not interchange with other lines will be closed until further notice from Thursday and starting Friday, the Waterloo and City line will shut completely, Sky News said. No tube or overground service will run overnight on Fridays and Saturdays, but bus services will still be available at those times, it added. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

7:37 am: Qantas will suspend international flights starting late March

The Australian carrier said in a regulatory filing that all regularly scheduled international flights from Australia, including ones from its low-cost subsidiary Jetstar, will be suspended from end March until at least end May 2020. "Some flights may continue in order to maintain key links, based on ongoing discussions with the Federal Government," the company said. Within Australia, there will be a 60% cut in domestic flights; Qantas also said two-thirds of employees are set to be temporarily stood down to preserve as many jobs as possible in the longer term. On Wednesday, Australia raised its advisory for all overseas travel to the highest level and told citizens not to travel at this time, regardless of destination, age, and health condition. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past an indoor waterfall at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore on February 27, 2020. Roslan Rahman | AFP | Getty Images

7:30 am: Singapore sees record 47 new cases in a day

Most of the city-state's 47 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection are imported, as residents returned from their trips abroad to places in Europe, North America and other parts of Asia, according to the health ministry. As of Wednesday at noon, the total number of cases stood at 313, with 117 people reported as recovered and no deaths recorded. Infection numbers in Singapore rose in recent days, prompting authorities to step up efforts to contain the virus' spread; on March 18, the government told residents to defer all travel abroad, superseding the previous advisory on only non-essential travel. Starting Friday at 11:59 p.m., everyone entering Singapore, including residents, will be required to complete a two-week self-quarantine. — Saheli Roy Choudhury All times below are in Eastern time.

7:17 pm: Google is still showing mask ads next to coronavirus stories after promising to take them down

Days after Google promised to remove ads for medical face masks, promotions are still appearing next to online content related to the coronavirus, much to the ire of U.S. lawmakers. Senators Mark Warner, D-Va., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., sent a letter to Federal Trade Commission Chairman Joseph J. Simons on Tuesday, criticizing Google for continuing to serve ads next to stories about COVID-19 on various sites. Federal health officials have repeatedly told the public to refrain from purchasing masks so they can be reserved for people who need them, like health-care workers responding to the crisis. —Megan Graham, Jennifer Elias

6:32 pm: Dow futures down 100 points as Wall Street's equity rout continues

6:00 pm: NYC mayor pushes for 'shelter-in-place' order as coronavirus cases surge to almost 1,900