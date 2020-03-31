Coronavirus live updates: Global cases continue to climb, tops 782,000

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 7:42 a.m. Beijing time.
All times below are in Beijing time.
The total number of reported cases of coronavirus infection in the United States was at least 161,807, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. Among them, at least 2,978 have died and just over 5,500 people have recovered in the country, the data revealed.
Global cases continued their upward trend, standing at least 782,319 reported instances of infection worldwide, according to JHU. The data also showed the worldwide death toll stood at more than 37,500 as countries continued to implement stricter social distancing measures in an effort to slow the virus' spread. — Saheli Roy Choudhury
In one of the worst-hit countries in the global pandemic, Italy's health ministry reported that as of 6 p.m. local time on March 30, there were at least 101,739 total cases of infection among its 60 million citizens. But the ministry said the rate of new cases declined; though Reuters reported that could also be due to fewer COVID-19 tests being conducted.
At least 11,591 people died and about 14,620 have recovered from the illness.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told El Pais newspaper that Italy was "in the most acute phase" of the outbreak and that it was reasonable to believe that the peak was near. But, concerns remain about another surge in the number of cases in the coming days. For its part, Italy is set to extend its nationwide lockdown measures at least until the Easter season, Reuters reported. — Saheli Roy Choudhury
All times below are in Eastern time.
The Defense Department's internal watchdog will serve as newly named chair of the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, a body created to oversee the roughly $2 trillion stimulus deal that President Donald Trump signed into law last week in response to the economic devastation wrought by the coronavirus outbreak.
Glenn Fine, the acting inspector general of the Department of Defense, was appointed by another committee of IGs assigned by the new law to name a chair.
Fine will oversee a board of fellow inspectors general, all responsible for monitoring their respective departments. They include the Departments of Education, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Justice, Labor, as well as the Treasury, the Small Business Administration and the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. — Lauren Hirsch
Airbnb announced it will allow guests to receive full refunds for any trips starting on or before May 31 that were booked prior to March 14, as the company continues to struggle through the coronavirus' impact on the travel industry. The company will also set aside $250 million to pay hosts for the missed bookings.
Airbnb announced the decision in a letter sent to hosts in an effort to rebuild Airbnb's relationship with its partners. Previously, the company had said that it would allow guests to cancel and receive full refunds for trips between March 14 and April 14.
That decision overrode many hosts' existing cancellation policies that ensured they still received partial payments for those bookings. Many hosts harshly criticized Airbnb for that decision, and several told CNBC that they would be moving their properties onto other websites and into the long-term rental market. — Sal Rodriguez
A new field hospital in New York's Central Park is set to open Tuesday and will treat coronavirus patients. The temporary hospital will be located in Central Park's East Meadow in front of Mount Sinai Hospital, according to a spokesperson for the Mount Sinai Health System.
The new hospital will house 68 beds. It was constructed through a partnership between Mount Sinai, aid organization Samaritan's Purse and intergovernmental agencies and will "provide care for patients seriously ill with COVID-19," according to the spokesperson. — Hannah Miller, Adam Jeffery
Read CNBC's coverage from the U.S. overnight: USNS Comfort's arrival draws crowds, nearly half of all companies considering layoffs