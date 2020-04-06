5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Dow set to jump at Monday's open

2. Oil off lows on hope for Saudi-Russian deal

3. US faces toughest coronavirus week yet

Heading into what the Trump administration has characterized as the toughest week yet in the fight against the coronavirus, U.S. cases surged to over 330,000, the most of any country in the world — in fact, nearly as many as the next three countries — Italy, Spain and Germany — combined, according to Johns Hopkins University data. There have been 9,653 deaths in the U.S. Over a third of all the infections and more than 40% of the deaths in America are in New York state, with New York City shouldering most of that burden. Over the weekend, the president said that 1,000 medical military personnel are deploying to New York City to help treat the overwhelming crush of coronavirus patients. Trump also expressed hope that U.S. cases may flatten soon.

4. Europe's hot-spots possibly leveling off

Global coronavirus cases increased to nearly 1.3 million with 70,355 deaths and almost 250,000 recoveries. While U.S. cases and deaths have yet to slow, Europe's hot-spots are seeing signs of possibly leveling off, with Spain, Italy, Germany and France seeing death rates and new infections slowing down. However, Italy still has the most deaths in the world with 15,887 followed by Spain with 13,055 fatalities. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 55, was hospitalized for tests Sunday, 10 days after contracting the coronavirus. Since Beijing first reported the outbreak in late December, The New York Times said that at least 430,000 people have arrived in the U.S. on direct flights from China.

5. Apple aims to make 1 million face shields per week