Coronavirus live updates: Wuhan eases lockdown, China reports 62 new cases and 2 deaths

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. Global cases: More than 1,426,000

Global deaths: At least 81,865

Most cases reported: United States (396,223), Spain (141,942), Italy (135,586), France (110,065) and Germany (107,663). The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 7 a.m. Beijing time. All times below are in Beijing time.

8:20 am: China reports 62 new cases, 2 deaths

China's National Health Commission (NHC) reported 62 new cases and two deaths as of April 7. That brings the country's total to 81,802 confirmed case and 3,333 deaths, according to the NHC. Separately, there were 137 new asymptomatic cases, where people tested positive for the virus but did not show any symptoms. China started including asymptomatic cases in its daily reports starting April 1. — Huileng Tan

8:10 am: Wuhan further eases lockdown, allows people to leave city

The central Chinese city of Wuhan — where the coronavirus was first reported — started allowing people to leave for the first time since it was locked down on Jan. 23 to contain the outbreak. The first train carrying departing passengers left the city at 5 a.m. local time, Reuters reported, and outbound highways were opened to vehicles around the same time. Based on ticket sales, 55,000 people will leave Wuhan by train on Wednesday, Chinese media reported.

More than 50,000 people were infected with the virus in Wuhan and the death toll in the city has reached 2,572, about 80% of the total fatalities in China, according to official figures. Chinese authorities gradually eased restrictions in Wuhan city as the epidemic situation improved. At one time, the industrial city's 11 million people were confined to their homes. — Huileng Tan All times below are in Eastern time.

8 pm: Trump blames WHO for getting coronavirus pandemic wrong, threatens to withhold funding

President Donald Trump blamed the World Health Organization for getting "every aspect" of the coronavirus pandemic wrong and threatened to withhold funding from the international organization. "They did give us some pretty bad play calling ... with regard to us, they're taking a lot of heat because they didn't want the borders closed, they called it wrong. They really called, I would say, every aspect of it wrong," Trump said at a White House press conference Tuesday. WHO officials declared the outbreak a pandemic on March 11, when there were just 121,000 global cases. In the U.S., there are more than 380,000 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. —Dawn Kopecki, Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

7:04 pm: Jim Cramer predicts 'U' shape recovery, says economy 'will bounce back gradually'