Stock market live updates: Futures fall, earnings worse than expected, Goldman a Tesla bull

Shares of major airline companies surged in premarket trading on Wednesday after the companies reached deals for portions of $25 billion in payroll grants to help weather the coronavirus. American and United Airlines jumped 9.5% and 7.5%, respectively, while Delta and Southwest both rose more than 6%. The relief program requires that airlines not furlough or cut employees' pay rates through Sept. 30. The grants were part of the more than $2 trillion coronavirus relief package. - Li
Bank of America reported quarterly profit that disappointed Wall Street, sending shares down 2.3% in premarket trading. The second largest bank by deposits in the U.S. said it earned 40 cents a share, down 45% as BAC set aside $3.6 billion for anticipated loan losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. Analysts had been looking for 46 cents a share. Revenue of $22.8 billion was roughly in line with estimates, while trading volume easily beat estimates. – Cox
President Donald Trump said Tuesday evening that he believes some states will be able to lift social distancing rules and "reopen" their economies by the end of April. Trump said he "will be speaking to all 50 governors very shortly" and "will then be authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening." His announcement came a day after the president claimed "total" authority over when to lift state-imposed coronavirus public health safety measures. Though many congressional lawmakers are eager to alleviate the economic pain caused by forced business closures in their states, public health officials warn that to ease rules now could yield a rebound in new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. — Franck
Tesla traded 6.2% higher after an analyst at Goldman Sachs initiated the electric car maker with a buy rating and a price target of $864 per share. "We are positive on Tesla because we believe that the company has a signiﬁcant product lead in EVs, which is a market where we expect long-term secular growth," Goldman Sachs auto analyst Mark Delaney said in a note to clients. —Fitzgerald, Imbert
U.S. stock index futures traded lower and indicated losses at the open as investors digest the latest earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was set for a more than 300 point decline, or 1.3%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 were slated to drop 1.5% and 0.9%, respectively.
Stocks rose on Tuesday as traders eyed optimistic comments from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo about containment of the virus in the state, which is the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S.
But the first look at bank earnings — from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo — did give the Street a taste of what could be to come as earnings season gets underway and companies begin to reveal the toll of the virus. - Stevens
