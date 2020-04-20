Coronavirus live updates: Singapore cases top 6,000 as global infections exceed 2.39 million

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 2.39 million

Global deaths: More than 164,900

Most cases reported: United States (755,533), Spain (196,664), Italy (178,972), France (154,097), and Germany (145,184). The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 7:41 a.m. Beijing time. All times below are in Beijing time.

7:30 am: Singapore reports 596 new cases, pushing total numbers to over 6,000

Singapore reported 596 new cases of Covid-19 as of noon local time on April 19. Most of them are linked to infection clusters in dormitories that house foreign workers — typically men from other Asian countries who carry out labor-intensive construction jobs to support their families back home.

General view of the Toh Guan Dormitory, a purpose-built migrant workers dormitory that has been gazetted as an isolation area on April 19, 2020 in Singapore. Ore Huiying | Getty Images

Sunday's numbers brought the total cases in the city-state to 6,588, a sharp spike in infections from early March as more people, particularly those living in dormitories, have been tested in recent weeks. Almost all nonessential services in Singapore are temporarily closed while residents have been told to venture outside only for essential tasks, such as buying groceries. The health ministry said 768 people have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals and community isolation facilities while 11 patients have died to-date. — Saheli Roy Choudhury

The total number of infections worldwide has risen to 2,394,291 and at least 164,938 people have died from the disease, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University. The United States has most number of reported infections, with 755,533 cases in the country, Hopkins data showed. Spain, Italy, France, and Germany have each reported more than 145,000 cases each. Cases in the United Kingdom climbed to over 121,000 according to Hopkins, and more than 16,000 people there have died. India, which is in an extended period of lockdown until May 3, has reported more than 17,600 cases and 559 deaths, Hopkins data showed. — Saheli Roy Choudhury All times below are in Eastern time.

6:31 pm: US tops more than 750,000 cases as Trump says he will use DPA to increase medical swabs

The total number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. is currently at 755,533, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The virus has now killed more than 40,000 people in the U.S., nearly a quarter of all deaths from Covid-19 across the globe, according to JHU data.

New York, the current epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S., is recording over 500 deaths a day. President Donald Trump said at a press conference that his administration is looking at helping rural hospitals which have been hurt very badly. He also said he was going to use the Defense Production Act to increase swab production at one facility amid coronavirus testing shortage. The president's announcement comes after governors demanded federal help to ramp up testing across the U.S. — Riya Bhattacharjee, Noah Higgins-Dunn

