Coronavirus live updates: Moderna vaccine candidate takes 'crucial step,' Germany warns crisis is not over

Governments and health officials are trying to strike a balance between reopening economies and staving off a second wave of infections. Meanwhile drugmaker Moderna received a "crucial" FDA approval for phase 2 trials of its vaccine candidate. Weekly jobless claims data lies ahead. This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. All times below are in Eastern time. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. Global cases: More than 3.7 million

Global deaths: At least 264,111

US cases: More than 1.2 million

US deaths: At least 73,431 The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

7:41 am: FDA approves Moderna vaccine for phase 2 study

The Food and Drug Administration approved a Covid-19 vaccine candidate from drugmaker Moderna to enter a phase 2 trial. The trial will involve 600 participants and stands as a "crucial step" toward potential full clearance of a first batch as early as 2021, the company said. Shares of Moderna surged on the news. Read more about Moderna's announcement and forthcoming trial from CNBC's Will Feuer. —Sara Salinas

6:20 am: German officials caution the crisis is not over yet