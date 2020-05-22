Many unemployed people aren't aware of all the relief they may qualify for during the pandemic

Unemployment continues rising.

Even if last week's jobless claims — 2.4 million — are somewhat lower than the previous week, the number is still high.

"This number of new claims alone is about equal to the population of the city of Houston," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.

Most unemployed Americans think their layoffs will be temporary, but that may not be the case for many, research says.

Between the stuttering economy and the imminent end of enhanced unemployment insurance, that means a continued need for relief. And while most unemployed Americans say they're aware of coronavirus-related aid, many haven't used it, according to financial advice website Credit Karma.

In addition to stimulus checks and unemployment benefits from federal and state governments, you can get assistance from private companies in a range of financial areas.

Here's a look at what's available.