A weekend of protests and riots erupt across the nation demanding justice for George Floyd

Protests in response to the death of George Floyd rocked the U.S. this past weekend. Demonstrations took place in major cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, as well as in Minneapolis, where Floyd died on May 25 after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during his arrest.

Chauvin was later removed from the Minneapolis police force, and has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. However, with Floyd's death following the police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, in March and multiple other incidents, protesters are calling for an end to police brutality against black Americans.

While some marches went smoothly, others erupted into violence as protesters and police squared off. Facing widespread looting, arrests and destruction, cities like Philadelphia and Atlanta implemented curfews and at least 12 states activated the National Guard.

This national crisis comes as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 104,000 people in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University. These packed protests have stoked fears that they will help the virus spread and make the outbreak even worse.

Here is a collection of photos that illustrate what happened at these protests as demonstrators demanded justice and fought for change: