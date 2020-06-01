Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Politics

A weekend of protests and riots erupt across the nation demanding justice for George Floyd

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
Hannah Miller
Key Points
  • Protests in response to the death of George Floyd rocked the U.S. this past weekend.
  • Demonstrations took place in major cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, as well as in Minneapolis.
  • Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during his arrest. 
VIDEO2:0602:06
Scenes from protests, riots across the U.S. after killing of George Floyd
News Videos

Protests in response to the death of George Floyd rocked the U.S. this past weekend. Demonstrations took place in major cities like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, as well as in Minneapolis, where Floyd died on May 25 after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during his arrest

Chauvin was later removed from the Minneapolis police force, and has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. However, with Floyd's death following the police shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, in March and multiple other incidents, protesters are calling for an end to police brutality against black Americans. 

While some marches went smoothly, others erupted into violence as protesters and police squared off. Facing widespread looting, arrests and destruction, cities like Philadelphia and Atlanta implemented curfews and at least 12 states activated the National Guard

This national crisis comes as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 104,000 people in the U.S., according to data from Johns Hopkins University. These packed protests have stoked fears that they will help the virus spread and make the outbreak even worse

Here is a collection of photos that illustrate what happened at these protests as demonstrators demanded justice and fought for change: 

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Hundreds of protesters made their way toward Barclays Center in Brooklyn to demonstrate against police brutality.
Erik McGregor

Washington, D.C. 

Military Police face off with protesters across from the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

Boston

Protesters confront police during clashes in Boston, Massachusetts on May 31, 2020.
Joseph Prezioso | AFP | Getty Images

Minneapolis

Law enforcement officers take position during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., May 30, 2020.
Lucas Jackson | Reuters

Chicago

Protesters clash with police in Chicago, on May 30, 2020 during a protest against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
Jim Vondruska | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Washington, D.C. 

A person loots a T-Mobile store near the White House in Washington on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Caroline Brehman | CQ-Roll Call | Getty Images

Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police Department commander Cory Palka stands among several destroyed police cars as one explodes while on fire during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill | AP

Minneapolis

A man rides a bicycle up to a law enforcement checkpoint after the city endured a night of protests and violence on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Scott Olson | Getty Images

Salt Lake City

An armed protester walks past a flipped over police vehicle Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer | AP

New York City

A protester vandalizes an NYPD van near Union Square on May 30, 2020 in New York City. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th.
Kevin Mazur

Washington, D.C.

A firecracker thrown by protesters explodes under police one block from the White House on May 30, 2020 in Washington DC.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

Miami

Demonstrators participate in a protest against police brutality and the recent death of George Floyd, on May 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Minneapolis

A tanker truck drives into thousands of people on 35W North Bound highway during a protests over the death of George Floyd on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Minneapolis, MN.
Salwan Georges | The Washington Post | Getty Images

Seattle

A person holding a phone walks past burning vehicles in Seattle, Washington on May 30, 2020.
JASON REDMOND

Atlanta

A young boy raises his fist for a photo by a family friend during a demonstration on May 31, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Elijah Nouvelage | Getty Images

St. Paul, Minn.

Protesters and National Guardsmen face off on East Lake Street, Friday, May 29, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn.
John Minchillo | AP

New York City

Officers pursue protesters as they march around downtown on Saturday May 30, 2020 in New York City, NY.
Jabin Botsford | The Washington Post | Getty Images

Atlanta

Protesters set a police vehicle on fire during a protest following the death of George Floyd outside of the CNN Center next to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, United States on May 29, 2020.
Ben Hendren | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Minneapolis

A demonstrator is arressted during a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on May 31, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Scott Olson | Getty Images

Philadelphia

People leave a hardware store with merchandise on May 31, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Mark Makela | Getty Images

Ferguson, Mo.

Volunteers help cleanup from an overnight clash between protesters and law enforcement at the Ferguson Police Department on May 31, 2020 in Ferguson, Missouri.
Michael B. Thomas | Getty Images

Washington, D.C.

A man holds up his fist during a protest near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong | Getty Images

Chicago

Protesters clash with police in Chicago, on May 30, 2020 during a protest against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
Jim Vondruska | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Coral Gables, Fla.

Police officers kneel during a rally in Coral Gables, Florida on May 30, 2020 in response to the recent death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while being arrested and pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer.
Eva Marie Uzcategui | AFP | Getty Images

Washington, D.C.

A protester throws a US flag into a burning barricade during a demonstration near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Roberto Schmidt | AFP | Getty Images

Atlanta

Police detain demonstrators for being in the street during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Elijah Nouvelage

Los Angeles

A demonstrator kicks a damaged police vehicle in Los Angeles on May 30, 2020 following a protest against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
Ariana Drehsler | AFP | Getty Images

Atlanta

People protest outside the CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Elijah Nouvelage | Getty Images

Los Angeles

A demonstrator confronts police in Los Angeles, California on May 29, 2020.
Mark Ralston | AFP | Getty Imgaes

Bellevue, Wash.

Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett hugs a demonstrator during a gathering to protest the recent death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Bellevue, Washington.
David Ryder | Getty Images

Minneapolis

Flowers, signs and balloons are left near a makeshift memorial to George Floyd near the spot where he died while in custody of the Minneapolis police, on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Kerem Yucel | AFP | Getty Images