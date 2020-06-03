5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Dow futures were pointing to an over 150-point advance at Wednesday's open as investors remained focused on the reopening of the U.S. economy despite civil unrest across the nation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday logged a second straight day of gains, after last month's 4.2% rally and April's 11% surge.
As of Tuesday's close, the Dow and S&P 500 were both up more than 40% from their coronavirus lows on March 23. The Nasdaq was up nearly 45% over the same period and extended its year-to-date gain to 7%. The S&P 500 and the Dow cut their 2020 losses to about 4.6% and 9.8%, respectively.
Nearly 8.8 million private-sector jobs are expected to have been lost last month as some states started to ease their coronavirus mitigation measures. That's a staggering number but less than half April's shocking 20.2 million position plunge. The ADP's May report on job trends at U.S. companies is out at 8:15 a.m. ET, two days before the government's monthly employment numbers, which are seen showing similar payroll losses and a national unemployment rate approaching 20%.
As for the economy in the second quarter, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow tracker estimates an almost 53% contraction. The GDPNow reading undergoes regular revisions as more economic data comes in, and it's generally more accurate as the end of the quarter approaches, which in this case is June 30.
White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci is expressing concern about the level of protection a potential Covid-19 vaccine may deliver. If this coronavirus acts like others, a vaccine won't likely provide a long duration of immunity, Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said during a Tuesday evening interview with the editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner, told CNBC on Wednesday that a coronavirus vaccine will probably need to be administered every year, like the seasonal flu vaccine and unlike smallpox or polio vaccines, which provide immunity for life.
Protesters around the nation defied curfews in many cities to protest the May 25 death of George Floyd, but the demonstrations against police brutality were calmer than the destructive unrest in recent days. Authorities in New York City and Washington, D.C., ordered people off streets at 8 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET, respectively, even before it got dark out. President Donald Trump pressed his call for law and order, tweeting around midnight that New York City police are not being allowed to "perform their MAGIC" to bring the protests under control.
On Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized New York Mayor Bill de Blasio for not deploying enough police officers stop the violence. Cuomo said he offered to send the National Guard to the city but de Blasio declined.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, slammed Trump's handling of the nationwide protests and the coronavirus pandemic. In his first formal address in public since sheltering in March, Biden said that as president he would do his job and "take responsibility." He added during Tuesday's speech in Philadelphia: "I won't blame others. I'll never forget that the job isn't about me." Biden also got a boost in Tuesday's primaries, putting him 70 delegates away from clinching the nomination.
Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, who has a long history of racist remarks, lost his long-held House seat in Tuesday's GOP primary. Last year, King was stripped of his committee assignments because of comments he made about white nationalism. In the general election, Iowa state Sen. J.D. Scholten, a paralegal and retired professional baseball player, who ran unopposed in Tuesday's Democratic primary.
— The Associated Press and NBC News contributed to this report.