Trump suggests Lincoln's legacy is 'questionable,' brags about his own work for Black Americans

Members of the D.C. National Guard stand on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial monitoring demonstrators during a peaceful protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 2, 2020 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump on Friday said that while President Abraham Lincoln — who freed Black people from slavery during the Civil War while also saving the Union — did some good, the "end result" of the 16th president's actions are "always questionable."

Trump's bizarre comment about his fellow Republican came during an interview with Fox News' Harris Faulkner, in which the president said he has done more for the Black community than any other president, with the possible exception of Lincoln.

"So, I think I've done more for the Black community than any other president, and let's take a pass on Abraham Lincoln, cause he did good, although it's always questionable," Trump told Faulkner, who is Black.

"You know, in other words, the end result," Trump continued.

Faulker then interrupted Trump: "Well, we are free, Mr. President. He did pretty well."

Trump replied: "But we are free. You understand what I mean. So I'm gonna take a pass on Abe, Honest Abe, as we call him."