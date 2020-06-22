Healthy.io, maker of a 'medical selfie,' is part of the new generation of Israeli health-tech companies

Israel's health-tech scene is having a bit of a moment.

Healthy.io is just one of the start-ups headquartered in Tel Aviv and moving into the U.S. health-care market.

The company, which builds technology to make it easier for consumers to take urine analysis tests at home, already has relationships with U.S. health systems, including Geisinger. Their concept provides an alternative to the traditional methods of getting a urine test, which involves an individual taking time out of their day to go to a lab or doctor's office.

With a Healthy.io kit, a patient self-tests at home using the included FDA-approved stick, which can be dipped into a cup of urine. From there a smartphone camera scans the results. Healthy.io claims its computer vision algorithms and calibration method make accurate testing as easy as taking a selfie.

The doctor or health system decides whether the results are uploaded directly to a patient's electronic medical record so the doctor can view them immediately or if patients can have direct access and see the results right away.

Healthy.io looks for signs of early kidney disease and urinary tract infections. In Israel and the U.K they are currently using the technology to detect possible complications in pregnancy. They are currently moving toward launching this in the U.S.

Co-founder and CEO Yonatan Adiri refers to his company as helping usher in the "era of the medical selfie." That's because of the inspiration behind the business model. Adiri and his co-founders, Roee Salomon and Shachar Mendelowitz, foresaw that smartphone cameras would get a lot more sophisticated, in part so consumers would continue taking selfies. So they started thinking they could leverage that for medical-use cases.

Healthy.io isn't the first business that's turning a smartphone into a medical device. But the company is further along than most, given its relationships with hospitals and its regulatory clearances, which Adiri credits in part to its Israeli origins.