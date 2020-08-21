As blazes spread, Covid-19 in California prisons hits crucial inmate firefighting force

Inmate firefighters prepare to put out flame on the road leading to the Reagan Presidential Library during the Easy Fire in Simi Valley, California on October 30, 2019.

Deadly wildfires are still ripping through California, decimating land and homes and forcing thousands of people to evacuate.

But first responders lack a crucial part of their emergency response team this year: prison inmate firefighters.

The coronavirus has swept through correctional facilities and infected many vulnerable California inmates, leaving fewer available to help contain more than two dozen major fires and over 300 smaller ones ripping through Northern California.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has roughly half as many inmate fire crews than it originally had to work during the most dangerous part of wildfire season.

Many inmate firefighters were sent home from prison after the state granted them early release to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in crowded facilities. Others have contracted the virus and some crews are under quarantine.

There are only 90 inmate fire crews of the 192 teams currently fighting fires and conducting mitigation efforts like removing underbrush around a fire, according to Cal Fire. More than 12,000 inmates and guards have contracted the virus this year in the state's prisons, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Inmates are often on the front line doing dangerous work and making low pay, between $2 and $5 per day and $1 extra per hour when fighting a fire.

The shortage has led to Gov. Gavin Newsom calling on the state's National Guard for help as well as additional seasonal firefighters to backfill the work done by inmates.

"Some of the toughest work that's done out there on the lines, some of the most important work, is done by these hand crews," Newsom said of inmate firefighters at a July news conference when less than half of the state's inmate crews were available to work.