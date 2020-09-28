What to watch today: Wall Street set to pick up where Friday's rally left off

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures were pointing to a strong gain at Monday's open, which would add to Friday's 359-point, or 1.3%, advance for the 30-stock average as tech shares bounced. The S&P 500 was up 1.6%. The Nasdaq was the real winner Friday, up nearly 2.3%. Monday could see less trading volume than normal due to the Yom Kippur holiday. (CNBC)



The Dow and S&P 500 were lower for the fourth straight week. But the Nasdaq broke a three-week losing streak. With three days left in September, all three benchmarks were pacing for their first monthly losses since March, which saw the market plunge to coronavirus lows on March 23. (CNBC)



However, timing is everything in investing; for the third quarter, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded strong gains, and the Dow and S&P 500 were each up about 50% since that late-March Covid-19 bottom while the Nasdaq was up nearly 65% over the same time period. (CNBC) Virgin Galactic (SPCE) shares popped 13% after Bank of America and Susquehanna initiated coverage of the spaceflight company with "buy" and "positive" ratings, respectively. Susquehanna said it sees Virgin Galactic "as an innovator of space technology with a truly unique offering." (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH