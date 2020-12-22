Some might not receive a $600 stimulus check this time around. Here's why

Second stimulus checks are coming. But some people may be surprised to find out they may not be eligible for the money this time around.

The latest coronavirus relief deal from Congress includes $600 stimulus checks per person, half of the $1,200 payments that went out earlier this year.

Married couples who file jointly stand to receive $1,200, while eligible children will receive $600.

Full payments will go to individuals with up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income, heads of household with up to $112,500 and married couples under $150,000.

The payments are gradually reduced for people with incomes above those levels.

The new payments will be reduced at the same rate as the CARES Act checks. However, the caps are lower because the payments are less.

Individuals with $87,000 in income and married couples who file jointly earning $174,000 will not receive any payment.

In contrast, the first stimulus checks sent out earlier this year were reduced to zero for individuals with $99,000 in adjusted gross income and $198,000 for married couples who file jointly.