Covid is making it harder to get into a top college

A view of Harvard Yard on the campus of Harvard University on July 08, 2020 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Getting into college has always been a numbers game. This year the math is trickier.

With early admissions largely decided, high school seniors face a grim reality: Covid-19 is making it harder to get into college at the nation’s most elite schools.

For example, Harvard University’s early action acceptance rate sank to 7.4% from 13.9%, while the number of total applicants hit a record high.

In fact, Harvard notched a 57% increase in applications from last year, making it the most competitive early admissions season in the school’s history.

On top of that, roughly 350 students originally in the Class of 2024 deferred enrollment to the Class of 2025.

And Harvard accepted a greater percentage of international students after leading the charge against the Trump Administration’s attempt to ban foreign students from studying in the U.S. while campuses were shut down due to the coronavirus crisis.

“Due to the impact of Covid-19 on college admissions, we are seeing a squeeze on selectivity at the most elite U.S. universities,” said Hafeez Lakhani, president of New York-based Lakhani Coaching.

Early acceptances at other highly selective schools, including Yale University, the University of Pennsylvania and Dartmouth College, played out in a similar way.

At Yale, applications jumped 38% — also a record high — and the acceptance rate fell to 11% from 14% a year earlier. Like Harvard, there were more than 340 students accepted into the class of 2024 who elected to take gap years.

At Penn, the acceptance rate among early applicants fell to 15% from 20% in 2019, while first-year students who opted to defer filled up 200 of the available spots for next year. (About 50 students typically take a gap year at Penn. In 2020, the number jumped roughly 300%, according to Dean of Admissions Eric Furda.)