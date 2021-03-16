Covid live updates: Moderna testing vaccine in kids; more EU countries suspend AstraZeneca vaccine

The suspended use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus shot by many European countries could have far-reaching consequences, according to analysts.

Sweden and Latvia are the latest countries to suspend the use of the vaccine over blood clot concerns. They follow Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Ireland, among other European nations, to temporarily pause using the vaccine while a possible link between the shot and an increased risk of blood clots is reviewed.

The World Health Organization, drug regulators and the vaccine maker have sought to downplay ongoing safety concerns, saying there is currently no evidence to suggest a link between the shot and an increased risk of developing blood clots, which are a common occurrence among the general population.

Health experts and political analysts are also questioning whether much of Europe's decision to pause the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine is misplaced and likely to damage vaccine confidence further.

— Holly Ellyatt