European markets mostly higher; Credit Suisse slides 15%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index climbed 0.2% by the afternoon, with food and beverages adding 0.9% to lead gains while financial services stocks fell 1.9%.

In Asia, stocks were mixed on Monday, with markets expected to get a further boost from reports that the giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal, the Ever Given, has been refloated and is being secured.

The vessel is one of the largest container ships in the world and became stuck last Tuesday after running aground while entering the Suez Canal from the Red Sea, holding up many other cargo ships in the process.

Investors will also be keeping an eye on U.S. stocks on Monday after a rush of broad-based late buying pushed the S&P 500 to a record high in the final minutes of Friday's session. Stock futures dipped in premarket trading on Monday, however.