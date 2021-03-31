Huawei's growth slowed dramatically in 2020 as U.S. sanctions take their toll

The logo of Chinese company Huawei at its main U.K. offices on January 28, 2020. Daniel Leal-Olivas | AFP via Getty Images

GUANGZHOU, China — Huawei's revenue growth slowed dramatically last year as the impact of U.S. sanctions and the economic fallout from the coronavirus weighed on the Chinese technology giant. Revenue for 2020 totaled 891.4 billion yuan ($136.7 billion), a 3.8% year-on-year rise in yuan terms. That was slower than the more than 19% revenue growth Huawei saw in 2019. China was the only region where Huawei operates that saw positive revenue growth. Sales in China totaled 584.9 billion yuan ($89.7 billion), up 15.4% year on year and accounting for over 65% of total revenue. In 2020, China's economy grew as the country managed to broadly contain the coronavirus. Other major economies saw contractions as the pandemic continued to sweep across the world and numerous countries enacted lockdowns of varying degrees. Huawei's net profit for 2020 was 64.6 billion yuan ($9.9 billion), up 3.2% year over year.

U.S. sanctions bite

The U.S. has slapped Huawei with a number of sanctions over the last two years. Washington maintains that the Chinese telecommunications giant is a national security threat, a claim that Huawei has repeatedly denied. In 2019, Huawei was put on a U.S. blacklist called the Entity List. This restricted American companies from exporting certain technologies to Huawei. Google ended up cutting ties with Huawei. That meant the Chinese giant could not use Google's Android operating system on its smartphones. That's not a big deal in China where Google services like search and Gmail are blocked. But it hurt Huawei in international markets where consumers are used to these apps. And last year, the U.S. moved to cut Huawei off from key chip supplies it needs for its smartphones.