What to watch today: S&P futures rise after the index closed at another record

Apple (AAPL) is delaying some production of MacBooks and iPads due to the shortages of computer chips and other components, according to Japan's Nikkei news service. The shortage has not yet impacted product availability for consumers. Apple gained 1% in the premarket. Twitter (TWTR) held talks in recent months to buy audio-based social network Clubhouse for about $4 billion, according to a Bloomberg report. The talks stalled for an unknown reason, however, and are no longer ongoing. Twitter shares gained 1% in the premarket. Constellation Brands (STZ), the maker of Corona beer and a variety of spirits brands, beat Wall Street estimates on both the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter, saying it performed well despite pandemic-related challenges. Costco (COST) reported a 16% rise in same-store sales for March, including a 13.9% increase at U.S. locations. The warehouse retailer also saw online sales surge 57.7% compared to a year earlier. Morgan Stanley downgraded WW International (WW) to "equal-weight" from "overweight," noting its significant outperformance over the past 12 months and that shares of the company formerly known as Weight Watchers are now within about 5% of its price target. The stock fell 3.1% in premarket trading. Conagra Brands (CAG), behind food brands like Duncan Hines, Birds Eye and Healthy Choice, reported quarterly earnings of 59 cents per share, a penny a share above estimates. Revenue topped forecasts as well. Conagra continues to see elevated demand stemming from more people staying at home during the pandemic. Conagra rose 1.1% in premarket trading. Cloud company Box (BOX) announced a $500 million investment from funds run by private-equity firm KKR (KKR), which will receive convertible preferred stock. Box will use the proceeds to repurchase up to $500 million of its common stock. Box shares tumbled 5.6% premarket. Bilibili (BILI) is denying a Reuters report that the online video site operator is in talks to buy a 24% stake in Yoozoo Games. The report had said the potential deal would see Bilibili buy both the stake as well as Yoozoo's headquarters for about $765 million. Bilbili shares rose 2.1% in premarket action. Business software company Progress Software (PRGS) announced a $300 million offering of convertible debt. Progress shares fell 1.8% in premarket trading. A nine million share block of Academy Sports + Outdoors (ASO) is being offered through JPMorgan Chase, according to sources who spoke to StreetAccount. The shares tumbled 5% in premarket action.

