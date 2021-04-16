States struggle to give out over $45 billion in rental assistance as evictions continue

Matthew Turner (on the right) and his husband, Gerard.

Since Matthew Turner was laid off in October, he estimates he's applied to close to 600 jobs, with no luck.

Nearly as difficult has been his hunt for rental assistance.

Turner's contacted many local organizations in North Carolina where he lives, but has been denied or left on waitlists by all of them. He and his husband, Gerard, have depleted their savings and don't know how they're going to come up with May's rent for their Raleigh apartment.

"It's incredibly stressful," Turner, 48, said. "You don't know what else to do."

Congress has allocated more than $45 billion in rental assistance after the pandemic cost millions of Americans their jobs and left as many as 1 in 5 renters unable to keep up with their housing payments, including close to a third of African-American renters.

However, the rollout of the relief funds isn't coming fast enough for many, and evictions continue despite a national ban on the proceedings.

So far, states and their local programs are in the process of distributing $16 billion of the $25 billion in rental assistance passed in December, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

In May, the Department of Treasury will begin sending to states and localities the additional $21 billion in rental assistance allocated in March's stimulus package.