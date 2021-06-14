Bitcoin pops 10% after Musk suggests Tesla could accept the cryptocurrency again

Elon Musk, founder and chief engineer of SpaceX speaks at the 2020 Satellite Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Bitcoin's price surged Sunday evening stateside after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the electric vehicle maker could accept bitcoin transactions again in future.

As of 11:09 p.m. ET Sunday, Bitcoin surged 10.2% to $38,903.23, according to data from Coindesk. Since the start of the year, bitcoin has surged more than 30%, though its current price is way off the all-time high of $64,829.14 hit in April.

Those gains came after Musk said Sunday that Tesla will resume allowing bitcoin transactions "when there's confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend."

Teslas halted car purchases with bitcoin in mid-May, citing concerns over the climate impact of cryptocurrency mining.

Crypto mining requires massive amounts of energy to fuel powerful computers — bitcoin mining consumes more energy than entire countries such as Finland and Belgium, according to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index.