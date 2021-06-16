Why Dow, S&P don't seem as worried about inflation as everyone else

A patient bond market is the key

The reason for his bullish take amid the inflation fears and the number he says that is more important to watch than CPI: the bond market. It is signaling patience. Even with the hot inflation print Treasury yields remain low. Yes, the inflation numbers can be real — and a valid concern for the bears, especially when they point to prices for homes and rentals — but market historians should also note that the bond market has a history of being slow to react to inflation trends. The 10- year Treasury yield remains right around 1.5%. The bond market is not signaling an inflationary environment that is here to stay and Colas is willing to bet that the bond market is a better bettor right now than Jamie Dimon. "Treasury yields are not wrong," he said. "If you think [inflation] will come roaring back don't be in bonds, don't be in stocks."

His bullish take on why the bond market is showing patience is that all the factors which are pushing up inflation are transitory in nature, as the Fed has consistently said. That includes used car prices which are spiking not only because fiscal and monetary policy has given car buyers more buying power, but also as a result of the chip shortage in the auto market and less supply of new cars. When short-term factors are stripped out, CPI is actually close to where it was right before the pandemic hit the U.S, a little over the 2% mark from February 2020. The exception which supports the bears: inflation in home prices and rentals, which could stick and weigh on the economy in a less transient nature. Housing affordability is among the issues that can test how dovish the Fed remains, Michael Englund, chief economist for Action Economics, told CNBC earlier this year in anticipation of the summer inflation record prints. He said some of the price comparisons may be short-term, and are to be expected given the year-over-year change from the pandemic shutdowns, but home ownership and rental prices are inflationary pressures that make the June and July FOMC meetings, and semiannual monetary policy testimony to Congress on Capitol Hill, events to watch for signs of a potential shift in rhetoric. Sticking with the transitory inflation argument, "may fall on deaf ears in the summer when the Fed goes before Congress," Englund told CNBC. But Colas concludes from that data that while shelter inflation will continue to rise, history says it alone is not enough to keep CPI moving swiftly higher when other factors, including energy, used vehicles, car insurance and airfares — all of which drove the recent increase — are "safely in the transitory inflation camp."

Cautious on stocks, not panicky on inflation

Yields have retreated from March highs, and that has helped lift the S&P to a new all-time record. Colas now counts himself cautious on stocks, but not bearish on the market due to fears of a more hawkish Fed. "We've been a touch cautious (but not bearish) on US stocks lately, and a modest new high alone is not enough to shift our view," he wrote to clients after last week's CPI. "Clearly, a decent chunk of our 'no secular inflation' thesis is already priced into Treasuries. Big Tech should see a small catch-up rally as a result. But as for the next move higher in large caps, we still think that will only happen as companies report Q2 in July and signal their outlook for the rest of 2021." His bigger picture view is that while markets can go through short-term periods of panic related to bonds and stocks, the bond market often takes a long time to really catch up to inflation. Historians can look at every CPI going back to the 1950s if they'd like, but Colas noted that the period he looks to right now is when the U.S. was coming off the last major period of inflation that ended in the 1980s and saw inflation decline from double-digit percentages to 2%. It took the Treasury bond market 20 years to accept that inflation had been beaten in the U.S. "Bottom line: This is exactly why 10-year Treasuries ignore even 1-2 years of CPI data," he wrote in a recent note to DataTrek clients. The lesson: "The Treasury market is a 'show me' market," Colas tells CNBC. "It wants to see inflation go up or down for a long time before it re-prices. ... high inflation this year says nothing about the future and before the pandemic, because we had such low inflation, [the bond market] will need a lot of proof before it says inflation is rising again," Colas said.

Investors do not expect a hawkish Fed