What to watch today: Stocks set to slip after Wall Street's Fed-driven decline

The Honest Company (HNST) reported a wider-than-expected loss in its first quarter as a public company, although revenue was better than analysts had anticipated. Sales got a boost from pandemic-induced demand for sanitizing products. The stock tumbled 8.3% in premarket trading. Tenet Healthcare (THC) shares jumped 3.5% in the premarket, after it announced the sale of five hospitals and associated physician practices in Florida to Steward Health Care for about $1.1 billion. Lennar (LEN) earned $2.65 per share for its latest quarter, beating the $2.36 a share consensus estimate. Revenue topped forecasts as well. The home builder is dealing with higher input costs and a labor shortage, but the lack of homes for sale in the U.S. helped push prices higher and expand Lennar's profit margins significantly over a year earlier. Shares rose 1% in the premarket. Dell Technologies (DELL) was chosen by Dish Network (DISH) to build key parts of the 5G network the satellite TV operator is building in the U.S. Dish will launch 5G service in Las Vegas later this year and plans to cover 70% of the U.S. with its network by mid-2023. The stocks were little changed in Thursday's premarket. Fisker (FSR) shares added 2.8% in the premarket after the electric vehicle maker signed a long-term manufacturing agreement with Magna International (MGA). Magna will build the Fisker Ocean electric SUV starting in November 2022. The Justice Department sued to block insurance company Aon's (AON) deal to buy consulting firm Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) for $35 billion. The DOJ said the combination could eliminate competition in several different markets. The firms said the move showed a lack of understanding of their businesses, clients and the markets in which they operate. A variety of financial institutions, governments and airlines experienced brief website outages early Thursday. Some of the outages were linked to a failure at web services company Akamai Technologies (AKAM), according to media reports. Akamai said it was aware of the issue and was working to restore service as soon as possible. Shares fell 1.5% in premarket trading.

