What to watch today: Wall Street headed for its best week in months

The 10-year Treasury yield ticked lower Friday, trading around 1.48% , after the release of the Federal Reserve 's favorite inflation indicator. The government's core personal consumption expenditures price index in May rose, as expected, by 3.4% year over year. That's the fastest increase since the early 1990s, reflecting the rapid pace of U.S. economic expansion and resulting price pressures. (CNBC)

The bipartisan infrastructure compromise includes $579 billion in new spending, with $312 billion of those funds going to transportation projects such as roads, bridges and trains. The plan also puts $266 billion into nontransportation infrastructure, including power, water and broadband internet. Democratic leaders on Capitol want to pass the bipartisan framework along with a larger measure to addresses more of their priorities without Republican votes. (CNBC)



Biden has promised to provide federal aid, if requested, in the search for survivors of a partial beachfront condo building collapse outside Miami. At least one person was killed and nearly 100 people were still unaccounted for. Officials did not know how many people were in the tower when it fell early Thursday morning, around 1:30 a.m. ET, in Surfside. Authorities did not say what may have caused the collapse. (AP)

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced Friday for murder in George Floyd's death, in a case that sparked global outrage and a reckoning on racial disparities in America. Legal experts predict that Chauvin, 45, could get 20 to 25 years. He was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. (AP)



The House will establish a select committee to investigate the deadly invasion of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the panel will investigate and report on the facts of the event and its causes. It will also will make recommendations on how to prevent similar attacks in the future. (CNBC)

Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani did not show up for a court hearing Thursday in a $1.3 billion defamation case against him that took place hours after his New York law license was suspended due to his alleged "false and misleading" claims about the 2020 election. (CNBC)

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) jumped 14% after getting the green light from the FAA to fly passengers to space. "The commercial license that we have had in place since 2016 remains in place, but is now cleared to allow us to carry commercial passengers when we're ready to do so," Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier told CNBC.

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi plans to list 288 million American Depository Shares, the equivalent of 72 million shares of Class A common stock, on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol DIDI, according to an updated SEC filing. Didi anticipates pricing shares between $13 and $14 each, which would value the company at more than $60 billion. (CNBC)